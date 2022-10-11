ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Mayor Walsh tests positive for COVID-19

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet he posted on Tuesday , October 11.

Mayor Walsh says he is feeling fine and currently has mild symptoms as he begins his work week from home.

He stresses the importance of people staying up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

SYRACUSE, NY
