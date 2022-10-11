ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Former A.G. Whitaker says Regan Deering is "the real deal"

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnhoF_0iV3PyUZ00

Regan Deering is running for U.S. Congress to represent Illinois' 13th district. Deering recently picked up the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police. This endorsement is evidence of Deering's tough-on-crime stance. Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker shares the police union's assessment of Deering.

"Regan is the real deal," said Whitaker.

Deering and Whitaker joined The Annie Frey Show for a wide-ranging interview in which Deering shared her message to voters and her thoughts on the SAFE-T Act. Then, Matt Whitaker discusses the current two-tier justice system and what impacts a GOP majority house could have. You can listen to the full interview in the audio above on the podcast. Don't forget to download the Audacy App so you never miss an episode of The Annie Frey Show.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Election State#U S Congress#The Annie Frey Show#Gop#Audacy
msn.com

Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

Slide 1 of 13: Trump beat reporters have been trying for years to get inside the members-only Mar-a-Lago club. In early 2017, Darren Samuelsohn visited on three different occasions while working for Politico. His photographs show what it's like inside a private club that now doubles as Trump's residence. Memories of Mar-a-Lago came flooding back Monday night when the news broke that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's permanent residence.My visits there as a White House reporter for Politico more than five years ago came during the earliest days of Trump's presidency. They gave me an up-close look into all of the controversy and celebrity hoopla that surrounded a man who just months earlier had become the most powerful person on the planet.In all, I made three trips in March 2017 to go inside Trump's exclusive South Florida resort.I toured the well-manicured grounds and snapped my own picture of the famous Trump painting that hangs in the main bar and watched Melania Trump from a distance as she headed into a gathering of Republican donors. I even held open the big iron main door for Ivanka Trump and her three young children before they all sat down with Jared Kushner for brunch just a few feet away from my own table. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Ivanka posted this picture on Instagram on that same morning just a short time after I saw her and her family.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Is Going to Create Yet Another Constitutional Crisis

The Jan. 6 Committee’s issuing a subpoena to former President Donald Trump makes clear that our country is not on the brink of a Constitutional crisis—it’s already in a Constitutional crisis. The definition of just what is a Constitutional crisis may be debated, but in plain English...
POTUS
Business Insider

Former federal prosecutor scoffs at Trump's lawyer reportedly trying to keep him from attacking DOJ in Mar-a-Lago probe: 'Bless you, good luck'

An ex-prosecutor wished Trump's attorneys, who are trying to keep him from attacking the DOJ, luck. A recent report revealed a division within Trump's legal team amid the Mar-a-Lago investigation. One of his attorneys wants him to take a less aggressive approach with the DOJ. A former federal prosecutor sneered...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 hearing could open eyes about Secret Service, Team Trump

Ahead of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, a couple of news items suggest we could be in store for some riveting revelations. The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning that the committee is planning to reveal surveillance footage and emails obtained from the Secret Service that corroborate claims that former President Donald Trump knew his supporters were prepared to commit violence on Jan. 6.
POTUS
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy