Former A.G. Whitaker says Regan Deering is "the real deal"

Regan Deering is running for U.S. Congress to represent Illinois' 13th district. Deering recently picked up the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police. This endorsement is evidence of Deering's tough-on-crime stance. Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker shares the police union's assessment of Deering.

"Regan is the real deal," said Whitaker.

Deering and Whitaker joined The Annie Frey Show for a wide-ranging interview in which Deering shared her message to voters and her thoughts on the SAFE-T Act. Then, Matt Whitaker discusses the current two-tier justice system and what impacts a GOP majority house could have. You can listen to the full interview in the audio above on the podcast. Don't forget to download the Audacy App so you never miss an episode of The Annie Frey Show.