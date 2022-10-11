ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Atatiana Jefferson's family awaits justice, 3 years after fatal shooting

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHEZT_0iV3Pxbq00

Atatiana Jefferson's family awaits justice, 3 years after fatal shooting 02:25

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tomorrow will mark three years since Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer, and her family says they are still waiting for justice.

Atatiana Jefferson, seen at left, was shot and killed in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, by police officer Aaron Dean, right, on Oct. 12, 2019. He faces a murder charge. Lee Merritt/CBS DFW (left); Tarrant County Jail (right)

Former officer Aaron Dean was indicted on a murder charge, but the case has yet to go to trial.

While Jefferson's sisters, Amber and Ashley Carr, wait for their day in court, they are beginning to make new memories at the home where she died.

"This weekend was the first time I ever built up enough courage to stay overnight," said Amber Carr. "I've never done that since the tragedy."

It's now the headquarters for the foundation they're running in Jefferson's name, the Atatiana Project.

"At first, it was kind of like, sad to be here, but our mother built this house and she always told us she wanted us to have a place to lay our heads," Ashley Carr said. "…Our mission is to inspire, educate and grow youth, urban youth, to exposure of STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics – because we believe that was the definition of Atatiana."

Their sister had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"Before the tragedy, my sister would tell us all the time that everyone would know her name around the world, not knowing that this would be the aspect of it," said Amber. "But it is actually coming to pass."

Jefferson was killed by Dean, who went to her home for a welfare check after a neighbor called, concerned her front door was open.

She was playing video games with her nephew at the time and heard noises in the backyard. Police say the 28-year-old then grabbed a gun for protection.

Body camera footage shows within seconds of seeing Jefferson through a window,  Dean shot her.

Dean resigned from his job and was arrested for murder.

Since then, his trial was delayed by the pandemic and then rescheduled multiple times.

"We're still going to be there and stand for the accountability for my sister's death," Ashley said. "…Our goal is to always have her name being said, so that while she's not here physically, she'll be amongst us forever."

The trial is now scheduled for December 5, 2022.

Jury selection will start the week before on November 28, Jefferson's birthday. She would have turned 32 years old this year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Completely Broken': Dallas Officer's Brother Speaks Following Tragedy

There’s a ripple of grief moving through the Dallas Police Department, within the community, and among friends and family of Jacob Arellano, the 25-year-old Dallas police officer killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver. Arellano’s brother, Francisco Arellano, says life has changed forever. Everywhere he looks, family photos,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mayra Rebollar charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Dallas officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have named the woman suspected of killing an off-duty officer in a wrong way car crash on Tuesday night.On Friday morning, Dallas police named Mayra Rebollar, 31, as the woman who killed Officer Jacob Arellano late on Oct. 11, 2022 in a fatal crash on Spur 408.Rebollar has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. She was hospitalized after the accident and as of Wednesday, was listed in serious condition. She has yet to be arraigned. At 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 11, Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle "rolled several times and stopped" on the right shoulder of Spur 408. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Arellano to a local hospital where he later died, police said. His death will be classified as on duty since he was headed to work. 
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Grapevine laundromat stabbing suspect arrested, 1 still at large

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the two men suspected of stabbing another man at a Grapevine laundromat on Monday has been arrested, police said this afternoon.According to Grapevine police, one of the two suspects, Isai Caleb Santa Cruz Rodriguez, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12.The second suspect, Richard Jonathan De Los Reyes, 28, has not yet been taken into custody. He has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.At about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2022, police responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the laundromat and quickly determined the two suspects were linked to an apartment near Mustang Panther Stadium. However, the unit was empty by the time they arrived.Detectives said they believe the stabbing was a targeted attack against the victim, but did not elaborate further. The victim is still recovering from his injuries.Anyone with information on De Los Reyes' whereabouts is being asked to call 911.
GRAPEVINE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Atatiana Project
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
myfoxzone.com

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin in 2019 overdose

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying heroin leading to an overdose in Plano. Jose Antonio Carreto, 31, was convicted by a jury on June 1, 2021, of conspiracy and distribution of heroin resulting in seriously bodily injury, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin resulting in serious bodily injury aiding and abetting.Carreto has been sentenced to serve 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison.On Sept. 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an overdose on a...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments

Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
157K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy