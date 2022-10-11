Read full article on original website
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
New COVID-19 cases in Ohio under 10,000 for second week since April: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 13
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has dropped below 10,000 for the second time since April. The new cases dropped to 8,535 this week, from 9,997 last week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard...
foodsafetynews.com
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
Cold viruses hitting keiki hard in Hawaii
Kids with respiratory illness are filling the hospital, much sicker than normal.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's been over two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind. At least 125 died in the storm, the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since 1935. Members of Ohio Task Force 1, including many from Northeast Ohio, deployed...
Fall back soon: Changes may be coming to DST
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool weekend, then a winter mix
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morning clouds and a few passing sprinkles give way to clearing skies today as highs peak in the mid to upper 50s. Clearing skies tonight will allow lows around 40. Sunday starts partly cloudy before sunshine takes over as highs head for the low to mid...
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
Ohioans might have money waiting for them in their Pandemic-EBT cards
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
2 Northeast Ohio teens born with type 1 diabetes deal with social anxieties of their condition at school
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Olivia and Marabelle are two Northeast Ohio teens that many would describe as typical teenagers. If it wasn't for the beeping of their insulin pumps, you'd never know about the daily routine that has become just another part of their every day life. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
foodpoisonjournal.com
WKYC
Nice fall day ahead: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for October 14, 2022
It's going to be a partly sunny day across Northeast Ohio. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022.
CBS News
Florida surgeon general recommends men of a certain age should avoid COVID vaccine
Dr. Joseph Ladapo said it poses an increased risk of cardiac-related death in men 18 - 39. The CDC says that is not true.
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it's time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels, modifies some train excursions due to erosion
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Erosion issues are continuing to impact the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR). The National Park Service (NPS) says it has closed portions of the tracks used by the CVSR due to "significant" erosion from the Cuyahoga River. The closings mean that the CVSR will be providing...
