Public Health

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery

Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Ohio Task Force 1 returns from Hurricane Ian relief efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It's been over two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind. At least 125 died in the storm, the deadliest hurricane to strike the state since 1935. Members of Ohio Task Force 1, including many from Northeast Ohio, deployed...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Cool weekend, then a winter mix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morning clouds and a few passing sprinkles give way to clearing skies today as highs peak in the mid to upper 50s. Clearing skies tonight will allow lows around 40. Sunday starts partly cloudy before sunshine takes over as highs head for the low to mid...
ENVIRONMENT
foodpoisonjournal.com

Baked Goods linked to Salmonella Outbreak in Ohio

Allen County Public Health (ACPH) is investigating a potential Salmonella outbreak affecting Allen, Putnam and Hancock counties. ACPH was notified by Hancock County regarding a multi-county Salmonella outbreak with illness onsets currently ranging from Oct. 1-6, 2022. As of Monday, Allen County had one confirmed case. Chances of other counties being affected is possible.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

