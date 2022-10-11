ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Phoenix Suns are 1-2 in the preseason, and they will play their fourth exhibition game on Wednesday evening at home in Arizona against the Sacramento Kings.

With the season on the horizon, teams around the league are making many roster moves.

On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that the Suns are waiving Frank Jackson (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Scotto: "Sources: The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Frank Jackson, @hoopshype has learned."

Jackson was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke, and has played in the NBA for the past four seasons (he missed his rookie season due to injury).

He played one season for the Blue Devils (2016-17), and averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest in 36 games.

In addition, he shot 39.5% from the three-point range and 47.3% from the field.

Over his NBA career, he has put up solid numbers in two seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans and two seasons for the Detroit Pistons.

This past year, he averaged 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 53 regular season games for the Pistons.

His career averages are 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest in 213 regular season games.

Based on the fact he has been in the league for the last four seasons (and averaged nearly 11.0 points per game last year), it will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up.

The Suns will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Scott Crandall
3d ago

this is why I think these kids should stay in college longer, maybe a year or two more in college and then he could really do something when he made it to the NBA as it was. being drafted in the first round he was already expected to perform at high standards, just think he would have been a senior the year before last and just playing a second year of ball some of these guys need to think about what they're doing of course he probably got millions already so he's probably doing okay

