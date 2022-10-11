Read full article on original website
Biden administration approves $725M in military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration has authorized another $725 million in security aid for Ukraine to help the nation recover from recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian targets.
Bakersfield Now
Trump 'loves the idea of testifying' in front of Jan 6 committee, per report
WASHINGTON (TND) — A source close to Donald Trump told Fox News the former president "loves the idea of testifying" in front of the House committee investigating January 6th after the committee, including two Republicans, voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena him. "We are obligated to seek answers directly from...
Correction: Russia-Ukraine War-Satellites story
In a story published October 14, 2022, about a request from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Defense Department take over funding for his satellite network that has provided battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces, The Associated Press erroneously identified Musk as the founder of the electric vehicle maker
