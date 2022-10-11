Read full article on original website
Abigail Breslin Detailed The "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship She Was In For Almost Two Years While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
Fans are Obsessing Over Jon Cryer's 'Humble' Response to 'Friends' Casting Snub in Resurfaced Interview
Jon Cryer, everyone's favorite DC bad guy, almost became everyone's favorite funny guy. The actor sat down with Howard Stern several years ago to promote his then-upcoming book So That Happened: A Memoir, where they discussed the audition disappointment, but the radio host reposted a clip this week, leading fans to rave over Cryer's positive attitude.
Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery
Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed
The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old rapper. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here...
The queen of rock and roll is now a Barbie
Tina Turner, the iconic singer known as the "Queen of Rock and Roll," has now been immortalized with a Barbie doll in her honor. The doll was inspired by Turner's Grammy-winning hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It." The Barbie depicts Turner's outfit from the song's music video, wearing a black mini dress, denim jacket and drop earrings, along with her famous hairstyle.
'Rosaline' rewrites 'Romeo and Juliet' with an eye on a star-crossed cousin
Tapping into the twin markets of A) lovers of rom-coms and B) recovering English majors, "Rosaline" promotes a fleetingly mentioned "Romeo and Juliet" character front and center, then builds a very clever and breezy movie around her. The result is a welcome starring showcase for Kaitlyn Dever more likely to prosper in the hamlet of Hulu than it would have fared in the province of theaters.
Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dead at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor who brought to life the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday, according to his agent, Scott Henderson. He was 72. The Scottish-born actor's other credits included the British series "Cracker" and James Bond films "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not...
16 Times Actors Called Out Studios For Underpaying Them
Not every big-name actor is making millions of dollars for every role. Even Christian Bale only made the "absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay [him]" for American Psycho.
Spooky movies to get you in the Halloween spirit
Halloween entertainment is serving major nostalgia this year, with some of our favorite spooky classics being remade, or better yet, getting a sequel. Check out these holiday classics that will certainly leave you a little frightened. "Hocus Pocus 2" The Sanderson Sisters are back! "Hocus Pocus 2" brings back Bette...
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
