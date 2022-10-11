Pennsylvania introduces new Urban Search & Rescue team

PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers, city leaders, and county officials introduced a new Urban Search and Rescue team in Western Pennsylvania, a $4.6 million investment that could save a lot of lives.

“We need this because time is life,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

When disaster strikes, every second is precious, and having life-saving resources could make all the difference. Enter the Western Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Team, a bipartisan effort from lawmakers that became a priority after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

“While the bridge response worked out, if it had been a different situation where we needed to have a life rescue — something had to be done, to be sure we could save lives on that day — we would have had a delay. The reality is, in those moments, we can’t have those delays,” said Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny County).

Tuesday afternoon search and rescue crews showed Channel 11 how these groundbreaking resources would work:

Eight new search cameras that could identify something as subtle as a fingernail scrape and could lead crews to a person who’s trapped.

Shoring equipment that can hold up part of a collapsed building or highway.

Rope system that could be used in a rescue to bring someone out of a tight space.

“We’ve run out of tools in the toolbox. This team represents a large set of tools we can add to that toolbox,” said Chief Mat Brown of Allegheny County EMS.

Right now, the only Tier One Strike Team in Pennsylvania is in Philadelphia, so having one in the Pittsburgh area could be a game changer for the 400 public safety teams in Allegheny County, something that lawmakers said is a top priority.

“Bipartisan accomplishments happen when a dedicated civic effort is made, joining forces on one common effort,” said Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny).

While $4.6 million is a giant first step for lawmakers, many told Channel 11 there’s still work to be done. They need to secure close to $19 million to keep the resources coming.

