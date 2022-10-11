ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania introduces new Urban Search & Rescue team

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA2gu_0iV3PPnG00

PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers, city leaders, and county officials introduced a new Urban Search and Rescue team in Western Pennsylvania, a $4.6 million investment that could save a lot of lives.

“We need this because time is life,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

When disaster strikes, every second is precious, and having life-saving resources could make all the difference. Enter the Western Pennsylvania Urban Search and Rescue Team, a bipartisan effort from lawmakers that became a priority after the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge.

“While the bridge response worked out, if it had been a different situation where we needed to have a life rescue — something had to be done, to be sure we could save lives on that day — we would have had a delay. The reality is, in those moments, we can’t have those delays,” said Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny County).

Tuesday afternoon search and rescue crews showed Channel 11 how these groundbreaking resources would work:

  • Eight new search cameras that could identify something as subtle as a fingernail scrape and could lead crews to a person who’s trapped.
  • Shoring equipment that can hold up part of a collapsed building or highway.
  • Rope system that could be used in a rescue to bring someone out of a tight space.

“We’ve run out of tools in the toolbox. This team represents a large set of tools we can add to that toolbox,” said Chief Mat Brown of Allegheny County EMS.

Right now, the only Tier One Strike Team in Pennsylvania is in Philadelphia, so having one in the Pittsburgh area could be a game changer for the 400 public safety teams in Allegheny County, something that lawmakers said is a top priority.

“Bipartisan accomplishments happen when a dedicated civic effort is made, joining forces on one common effort,” said Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny).

While $4.6 million is a giant first step for lawmakers, many told Channel 11 there’s still work to be done. They need to secure close to $19 million to keep the resources coming.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities

If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

What is Delta-8 THC?

PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Pennsylvania#Urban Search And Rescue#Urban Search Rescue#State#Channel 11
CBS Pittsburgh

Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police. 
MEADVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Trick or Treat 2022: Halloween celebrations in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Trick or treat! Do you have a costume picked out yet? It's time to get out there and get some candy.Here is our growing list of trick or treating times and community celebrations across Western Pennsylvania. Keep checking back for more community times and celebrations.ALLEGHENY COUNTY:Aspinwall: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Avalon Borough: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m. Baldwin Borough: Bell Acres: Bellevue: Ben Avon: Bethel Park: Blawnox: Brackenridge: Braddock: Braddock Hills: Bradford Woods: Brentwood: Bridgeville: Carnegie: Monday, Oct. 31 - Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. TBA - Halloween Promenade noon to 2 p.m.Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 30 - Vegan Trunk...
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections buying 45 body cameras

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is buying 45 body-worn cameras.Acting Corrections Secretary George Little said a $90,000 federal grant coupled with matching funds from the department's budget will allow the purchase of cameras, accessories, video storage and training.The cameras will be worn by criminal investigators and K-9 parole agents and sergeants assigned to the Bureau of Investigations to stop drugs and other contraband from getting into facilities."Adding body cameras to the enforcement arm of the DOC is one way to build trust and legitimacy among the public we serve," said Little in a press release. "The technology also provides another tool to assist in the documentation of evidence, interactions, and conditions as investigators work to keep dangerous drugs out of our facilities."The purchase is pending and implementation is planned for the first quarter of 2023, the department said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy