Alex Rodriguez wasn’t happy with the New York Yankees for batting Aaron Judge leadoff for Game 2, a contest they eventually lost. It’s important to note that Judge has hit leadoff for the first two games of the postseason — and even some during the regular season — since it gives him the most opportunities at the plate overall. While he isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, the Yankees want to give their best hitter the most chances possible to do some damage.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO