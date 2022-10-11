Read full article on original website
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Manny Machado had trash talk for MLB Hall of Famer after Padres’ Game 2 win
Manny Machado was in full “Are you not entertained?” mode after Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Machado and the San Diego Padres evened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a crucial 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium. After the game, Baseball Hall of Famer...
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Phillies Prospect Corey Phelan Dies of Cancer at 20
The pitcher was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April.
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Dodgers News: Tickets Sky Rocket As Dodger Fans Search For Petco Park Tickets Amid "LA Ban"
The Padres are doing whatever they can to limit ticket sales to only Padres fans
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
3 Best Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 3 (Trust Musgrove and Anderson to Miss Bats Tonight)
The San Diego Padres have a chance to close out the big bad, LA Dodgers and Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57 ERA) tonight at home and they send Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA) to the mound to try and do it. Musgrove closed out the Mets in the Wild Card round, but can he do it again against another 100 win team?
A-Rod calls out Yankees for ‘gimmicky baseball’ with Aaron Judge leadoff
Alex Rodriguez wasn’t happy with the New York Yankees for batting Aaron Judge leadoff for Game 2, a contest they eventually lost. It’s important to note that Judge has hit leadoff for the first two games of the postseason — and even some during the regular season — since it gives him the most opportunities at the plate overall. While he isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, the Yankees want to give their best hitter the most chances possible to do some damage.
