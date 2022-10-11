ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
MLB
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series

Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

A-Rod calls out Yankees for ‘gimmicky baseball’ with Aaron Judge leadoff

Alex Rodriguez wasn’t happy with the New York Yankees for batting Aaron Judge leadoff for Game 2, a contest they eventually lost. It’s important to note that Judge has hit leadoff for the first two games of the postseason — and even some during the regular season — since it gives him the most opportunities at the plate overall. While he isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, the Yankees want to give their best hitter the most chances possible to do some damage.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

