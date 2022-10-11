ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Elections
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Developer rekindles fight with Prospect over affordable housing plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A developer is once again attempting to build hundreds of affordable housing units for low-income renters just outside Prospect — a plan that so enraged residents of the wealthy suburban city that they cobbled together $230,000 in an effort to thwart it when first proposed five years ago.
PROSPECT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Day#Voter Registration#Politics Local#Election Local
wdrb.com

Louisville-based financial advisor encourages Social Security beneficiaries to have emergency fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social Security beneficiaries will get a big 8.7% increase in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years. Amid high inflation, the Social Security Administration announced the change will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 per month, on average, starting in January. The move will directly affect about 65 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
CARROLLTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wave 3

An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that he sent a sexually explicit image of a woman to people involved in a group text. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, entered the guilty plea to distribution of sexually explicit images without consent this morning during an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy