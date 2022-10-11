Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Masking, CRT among frustrations of group trying to unseat JCPS school board incumbents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of four school board candidates, upset with everything from COVID-19 policies to critical race theory, are banding together in an effort to unseat four incumbent members of the Jefferson County Board of Education. "We got together kind of in a social media group, discussing...
Metro Council gives a boost to concerns from Louisville residents living near interstates
Louisville residents living near interstates complain of noise pollution, illegal dumping and maintenance issues on state-owned property.
wdrb.com
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces questions on abortion, marijuana, student loans during New Albany visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop to southern Indiana on Wednesday to talk about economic development, but he also faced questions about abortion, marijuana and student loans. Holcomb was in New Albany to discuss economic development in Clark and Floyd counties through One Southern Indiana.
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards. Sewage has been backing up into yards and neighbors say it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
wdrb.com
Developer rekindles fight with Prospect over affordable housing plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A developer is once again attempting to build hundreds of affordable housing units for low-income renters just outside Prospect — a plan that so enraged residents of the wealthy suburban city that they cobbled together $230,000 in an effort to thwart it when first proposed five years ago.
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
wdrb.com
Louisville-based financial advisor encourages Social Security beneficiaries to have emergency fund
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social Security beneficiaries will get a big 8.7% increase in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years. Amid high inflation, the Social Security Administration announced the change will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 per month, on average, starting in January. The move will directly affect about 65 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits.
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
Wave 3
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
hazard-herald.com
City officials table zoning plans for multi-building One Park project
Developers are looking for permission to build a large multi-use complex near Cherokee Park and Cave Hill Cemetery.
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
Wave 3
Cop who sent explicit photo during group text pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge that he sent a sexually explicit image of a woman to people involved in a group text. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, entered the guilty plea to distribution of sexually explicit images without consent this morning during an appearance before Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Wilcox.
Meade County's steel industry 'home run' for locals
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — A rural Kentucky community is cashing in on a gamble it made more than 15 years ago, after purchasing a massive plot of land along the Ohio River hoping to attract businesses and boost its workforce. But David Pace never dreamed Meade County would hit it this big.
wdrb.com
Parents file lawsuit against Louisville day care, explain 'utter disgust' toward woman charged with abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new civil lawsuit filed against an east Louisville day care claiming one of its employees — who was arrested last month — intentionally grabbed, squeezed and dropped several infants. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of first-degree...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville police officer facing federal civil rights charge pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge from the night David McAtee was killed has instead pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. Katie Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force"...
LMAS will begin euthanizing, lose its 'no-kill status' if kennel population is not reduced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter is now operating over capacity, putting in danger the shelter’s five consecutive years of 'no-kill status'. LMAS staff said if the kennel population is not reduced, the agency will be forced to begin euthanizing for lack of space...
Ex-officer involved in fatal David McAtee raid pleads guilty in federal court
A Louisville Metro Police officer fired in February pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon in exchange for avoiding jail time.
