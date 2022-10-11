Read full article on original website
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
whbl.com
Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac recovered a stolen firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials following a vehicle pursuit in the city Sunday afternoon. Four people were arrested including the 16-year-old Milwaukee boy driving the suspect vehicle, and a 20-year-old male, 34-year-old woman, and 16-year-old boy all from Fond du Lac. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle hit a fence and backed into a police squad car. Police and Sheriff’s deputies were eventually able to box in the suspect vehicle. All four suspects were taken into custody with the adults taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and the juveniles to the Secure Detention facility. The suspect vehicle was initially pursued for reckless driving.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan Falls Police Name Deputy Chief
The Sheboygan Falls Police Department has announced a new number-two officer in its ranks. Lieutenant Scott Hoogester was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief of Police on Wednesday. The 17-member police department named Hoogester after he’d served there for 23 years. He began in 1999 as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to lieutenant in 2014. According to the announcement, Hoogester has held several important leadership positions along with fulfilling several additional duties, and “…brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role.”
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
wearegreenbay.com
Teens escape with minor injuries after scary crash in southeast Wisconsin
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers at a police department in southeast Wisconsin are warning teenage drivers of the dangers of careless driving. In a Facebook post from the Village of Greendale Police Department, on October 10, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fire department spotlight on Jackson, Newburg, West Bend
WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is National Fire Prevention Week, and National Fire Prevention Month, and the Daily News is talking with the 13 local fire departments throughout the county all month long to shine a spotlight on them. This week the Daily News spoke with members of the Jackson...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
UPMATTERS
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
nbc15.com
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
discoverhometown.com
Hartford (WI) police blotter
The following information was provided by the Hartford Police Department. A vehicle was observed at WIllowbrook Park with a 28-year-old man sleeping in it on Oct. 6. The suspect was a felon and a gun was located in plain view. Probation officials placed a hold on the suspect and a search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in the recovery of marijuana, Fentanyl, and an additional loaded pistol magazine.
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’
EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness at arriving work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 am...
