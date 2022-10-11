ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester National Guard soldiers are home, after Hurricane Ian

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc5fQ_0iV3OGPy00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After assisting Florida residents with Hurricane Ian aftermath, 11 National Guard members from our area are back home.

Soldiers returned on Friday Oct. 7, after spending 10 days in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Soldiers say it will take months for residents to rebuild and recover.

“We were on a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. type of schedule,” said Jonathan Peralta, Detachment Commander for 3126 Detachments in New York.

From sun-up to sun-down, Peralta and 10 other crew members assisted residents and officials in extensive aftermath.

“We were an aviation asset to deliver personnel and supplies. So we moved search-and-rescue crew, we moved medical equipment, we moved Department of Transportation [personnel], electricians, cell tower maintenance personnel,” said Peralta.

Additionally, troops provided ground-support with their vehicles; transporting food and water.

The moment Peralta realized what he was going into – was a moment he experienced from the sky, looking down on hundreds of wiped out homes.

“We have a pretty good perspective from the air, where we’re at, and can see drastic change,” said Peralta. “As soon as you get into the Fort Myers, Pint Island, Sanibel Island, you start seeing there are places literally washed away.”

What used to be houses…are now pieces of wood, roofs and tarps, he said.

For Peralta – the ability to assist these residents in their time of need, is everything the job is about.

He says the public should care, because there may be someone interested in helping out someday.

“We need people to come into the unit, so if anyone wants to join they can do that,” he said.

Peralta said they are short-staffed, and he encourages anyone interested to come out and learn more.

“It’s definitely a good feeling, to make a difference, and when we do have those interactions with the Florida community and residents there, they’re saying how appreciative they are and thanking us for it, it’s definitely a great feeling,” said Peralta.

There will be a recruitment open house on Tuesday Oct. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the US Army National Guard base in Henrietta.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Henrietta, NY
State
Florida State
City
Rochester, NY
City
Florida, NY
Local
Florida Government
News 8 WROC

Abbott recalls more baby formula over faulty bottle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Abbott is recalling some formula for infants and kids because the bottles may have defective caps and not seal completely, possibly leading to spoilage.  But Friday’s recall is relatively small and shouldn’t spark a repeat of the nationwide shortages of baby formula endured earlier this year, the company said. “This recall equates to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY

Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
HENRIETTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochester National Guard
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion￼

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) – Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy