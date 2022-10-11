Read full article on original website
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Tom Brady makes excellent move with son of NFL legend
Tom Brady is writing the book on how to make money from areas outside of playing during his career. It looks like he is doing that again with a young star. We have been seeing NFL players trying to find ways of making money outside of football during their careers for years now. Guys had been able to do well after the sport in a variety of fields for years, but we are starting to see more guys branch out during their careers today.
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Bears fans were calling for ownership to sell after embarrassing TNF performance
After the Chicago Bears stunk on Thursday Night Football, fans of the Windy City called for team ownership to sell the franchise. If there’s one thing the Chicago Bears fans can agree on, it’s that the ownership group has stayed too long with no results. Thus, they must sell the team.
Patriots rule out two more key starters ahead of Browns game
The New England Patriots got some bad news on both sides of the ball on Saturday. Cornerback Jonathan Jones and wideout Nelson Agholor have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Jones has been one of the team’s best defenders, and his absence could obviously...
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (The Guardians Get to Severino After a Long Layoff)
Thank God we have four games again today, because I need options and I need all the help I can get. An 0-2 day yesterday was brutal, but we are going to bounce back on the No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets. The process is still sound, we know what we’re doing here and we are going to hit both today.
