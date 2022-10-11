ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Elections
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Volunteers#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#The Victory Center#Wajr News
WDTV

Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday. The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the plane landed...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Bank problem leads to felony charge for Fairmont resident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Frustration over a bank account in Fairmont has landed a resident in jail facing felony charges. According to police, on Tuesday Tracy Lawson, 60, was arguing with employees at the Truist Bank over a discrepancy when employees heard him say “he would rob the place to get his money.”
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
lootpress.com

Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New terminal at NCWV Airport opens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brand new terminal at Harrison County’s North Central West Virginia Airport is now operational. Senator Joe Manchin and airline executives were on hand for the opening of the $15 million project. It’s the latest step in a big expansion of the airport that includes...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Portion of Rt. 250 to be closed next week for work on I-79 bridge

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Rt. 250 will be closed next week as crews work to reconstruct an I-79 bridge. Rt. 250 will have one northbound lane closed at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of I-79 starting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy