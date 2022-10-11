Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia midterm elections: What to know about voting in Mon County
Election season is here, and West Virginians will soon cast their ballots for a number of county, state and federal offices, as well as four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the voter registration deadline in West Virginia to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Early...
Lane closure on US 250 in Marion County, West Virginia planned for next week
There will be a lane closure on US 250 northbound at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of Interstate 79, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Friday.
Proposal to connect trails in Northern West Virginia has been withdrawn for now
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County Commission meeting, the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission announced they are withdrawing their proposal for Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant Program for Reconnecting River Communities due to the absence of local monetary support. This project was to develop a network of shared-use paths to connect Steubenville to […]
West Virginia man allegedly shoots neighbor’s dog, tosses over hill, has warrant for arrest
Officials say the owners of Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
WDTV
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
What happens if former state Rep. Tony DeLuca wins his election race posthumously?
State Rep. Tony DeLuca’s name will remain on the Nov. 8 ballot despite his death Sunday after a brief battle with lymphoma. The late DeLuca, a Democrat from Penn Hills who was the longest-serving member of the state House, is matched up against Queonia “Zarah” Livingston of the Green Party. No Republicans are on the ballot.
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Airplane with cracked windshield lands at NCWV Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An airplane with a cracked windshield landed at North Central West Virginia Airport on Friday. The plane reported an “Alert 2″ to authorities due to a cracked windshield around 11:38 a.m. Friday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the plane landed...
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
wajr.com
Bank problem leads to felony charge for Fairmont resident
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Frustration over a bank account in Fairmont has landed a resident in jail facing felony charges. According to police, on Tuesday Tracy Lawson, 60, was arguing with employees at the Truist Bank over a discrepancy when employees heard him say “he would rob the place to get his money.”
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
Sutton man killed in head-on collision with UPS truck on I-79 in Lewis County, West Virginia
The head-on collision between a car and a UPS tractor-trailer that happened on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on Thursday was deadly, the West Virginia State Police confirmed on Friday.
WDTV
New terminal at NCWV Airport opens
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brand new terminal at Harrison County’s North Central West Virginia Airport is now operational. Senator Joe Manchin and airline executives were on hand for the opening of the $15 million project. It’s the latest step in a big expansion of the airport that includes...
Man receives maximum sentence in West Virginia woman’s overdose death
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 overdose death of Lauren Cole, the inspiration behind Morgantown nonprofit, Lauren's Wish.
Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto
Gun violence matters to Pennsylvania voters, a gun law reform group said as it announced a $2.1 million media buy targeting Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in the midterm elections. The post Ads target Mastriano for using social media site where Tree of Life shooter posted manifesto appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
2 political candidates with same name causing confusion among some western Pennsylvania voters
PITTSBURGH — In western Pennsylvania, there is Democrat Mike Doyle, and there is Republican Mike Doyle — two politicians who share the same name and practically the same congressional district — but it’s the name that is causing confusion among voters. “Do you know the difference...
West Virginia man threatens to ‘rob this place and get my money’ after bank issue, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to rob a bank in Fairmont.
WDTV
Portion of Rt. 250 to be closed next week for work on I-79 bridge
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Rt. 250 will be closed next week as crews work to reconstruct an I-79 bridge. Rt. 250 will have one northbound lane closed at the White Hall/South Fairmont exit of I-79 starting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 a.m., according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Comments / 1