Founded by Alvin Ailey as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble in 1974, Ailey II embodies the founder’s pioneering mission to establish a community that provides dance training, community programs and performances for all. So it is no surprise that prior to the October 15 show, Ailey II will host a masterclass for GSU Theatre and Performance Studies Dance Company students.

UNIVERSITY PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO