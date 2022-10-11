ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grifton, NC

Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton

By Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbDJb_0iV3Nkjr00

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries.

This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. Thanks to a man and his daughter, they’re working to get a grocery store up and running so everyone can get basic necessities. It’s something that’s been a problem in this community.

“We do need one,” one Grifton resident who has lived in the town for 13 years said. “We had one until the big major flood, and then they left. They pulled out and we haven’t had one since.

“And it’s a very big hardship to go to the next town over to get everything unless you want to pay arm and leg at the convenience stores.”

One Greenville resident who spoke with 9OYS said traveling to other places like Ayden, is just too much of an inconvenience.

“You’re saving money because of the price of gas right now. Going all the way to Ayden is very expensive for us. Being on a fixed income because now we are and it’s getting to be very expensive just to go anywhere,” the resident said.

And because there’s such a need for an accessible grocery store, Buddy Huggins and his daughter, Sandy, are making it their mission to open one up in downtown Grifton. The store they will be using has a history in the town.

“It was a grocery store in the ’50s, he worked there when he was 16. Since then it’s been a Dollar General and then a daycare. But he’s decided to turn it into a grocery store again,” said Sandy Huggins.

She also since they are the only ones doing it, getting the store up and running has taken them 31 months.

“Right now we’re waiting for the cash registers to be programmed, which should be done this week. We’ve got to deal with the health department and then we got to get some groceries in there. But there are a few more steps we got to take,” said Huggins.

Huggins also said her family is excited and can’t wait to open the store for the community and make residents feel like they’re at home.

“We want it to be an old-town, old-style mom and pop grocery store, everyone’s nice, speaks to everyone and we carry your groceries out,” said Huggins.

As far as an opening date, Huggins said they are still working on nailing down a grand opening date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 3

Related
WITN

Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU collecting food during canned food drive competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University is trying to collect more than 30,000 pounds of food. It’s all part of ECU’s canned food drive competition, where student groups donate non-perishable food, water and backpacks to get spirit cup points. They say it’s a great way to give back to the Greenville community and show […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter.  A portion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern businesses booming as mum activities continue

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening. The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts. “(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar […]
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grifton, NC
City
Ayden, NC
wraltechwire.com

New flyExclusive expansion in Kinston to bring 200 more jobs to Eastern NC

KINSTON – There’s more investment, and more jobs, coming to Eastern North Carolina, as Kinston-based flyExclusive opened a 48,000 square foot expansion facility at its headquarters this week. The company, which employs more than 750 workers, also plans to add 200 additional employees who will work out of...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville Convention Center to host ‘Kidsfest Spooktacular’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Presented by the Martin-Pitt Partnership for children, the Greenville Convention Center will be hosting “Kidsfest Spooktacular.” The event is this Sunday from 1 – 5 p.m. The exhibits will include: Shipwreck Sand Pit Face painting Biofacts & Animals Magician Love joy music Kona ice Pony rides & Small Animals Inflatables Food […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#Grocery#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
WNCT

First Oyster Highway Open House held Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In honor of North Carolina Oyster Week, Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville celebrated with its first-ever oyster highway open house on Thursday. At the event, people were able to learn all about how the project works and what it does for the new river. The City of Jacksonville has […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Freeboot Friday wraps, ECU homecoming continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was the last Freeboot Friday of the season for the Uptown Greenville area. It’s all being capped off by the excitement of East Carolina University’s homecoming festivities, which continue into Saturday, leading up to the football game. ECU entertains Memphis for homecoming Saturday’s parade will start at 9 a.m., and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County

NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Fired Kenly town manager hired by Spring Lake in split vote

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 3 to 2 vote, the Town of Spring Lake Board of Aldermen hired the recently fired Kenly Town Manager. Justine Jones could start the job in the next couple of weeks if contract negotiations go well with Spring Lake, which has had recent financial problems. Jones was at […]
SPRING LAKE, NC
WNCT

Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy