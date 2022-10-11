ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Lakers surprisingly trade standout potential hidden gem

The excitement for a new season of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is tangible, but that excitement would increase tenfold if the front office finds a way to trade Russell Westbrook for viable rotation players. The Lakers’ last hope in that regard might be the Indiana Pacers, who are rebuilding around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
QUEENS, NY
3 Best Prop Bets for Astros vs Mariners in NLDS Game 3 (Can Houston and Yordan Alvarez Put the Nail in the Coffin?)

The Houston Astros are the villain of the postseason and they are on the brink of taking out the Cinderella story, Seattle Mariners. The Mariners haven’t had a home playoff game since 2001 and the way Houston looks, they might not have a lot to cheer about today. The Astros have a chance to sweep the series with Lance McCulllers (4-2, 2.27 ERA) and the Mariners counter with a young team and a rookie starting pitcher, George Kirby (8-5, 3.39 ERA).
SEATTLE, WA
Tua Tagovailoa cleared to return should be back vs Steelers

The Miami Dolphins go great news as Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocols and will be available to play next week against the Steelers. Tua is still listed as out for Sunday because he has not had a full practice since before the Bengals game. He was a limited participant this week. In a perfect world, he would start this weekend against the Vikings but sadly, that looks to be impossible.
NFL
