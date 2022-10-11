Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15Carlos HernandezTampa, FL
Related
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Yankees vs. Guardians Prediction and Odds for ALDS Game 3 (Yankees In Trouble With Judge's Struggles)
There may have been two days off in between, but through two games, the ALDS has not disappointed. But Aaron Judge has. The Cleveland Guardians did their job and were able to steal Game 2 from the New York Yankees in the Bronx yesterday, and now have home field for a best two out of three.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick for NLDS Game 4 (Don't Expect Offense In San Diego)
In a stunning turn of events, the San Diego Padres are one home win away from knocking the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs. San Diego had trouble with Los Angeles all regular season, only winning five games against its rivals. The Padres are sending one of their hottest...
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Lakers surprisingly trade standout potential hidden gem
The excitement for a new season of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is tangible, but that excitement would increase tenfold if the front office finds a way to trade Russell Westbrook for viable rotation players. The Lakers’ last hope in that regard might be the Indiana Pacers, who are rebuilding around...
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team
Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
3 Best Prop Bets for Astros vs Mariners in NLDS Game 3 (Can Houston and Yordan Alvarez Put the Nail in the Coffin?)
The Houston Astros are the villain of the postseason and they are on the brink of taking out the Cinderella story, Seattle Mariners. The Mariners haven’t had a home playoff game since 2001 and the way Houston looks, they might not have a lot to cheer about today. The Astros have a chance to sweep the series with Lance McCulllers (4-2, 2.27 ERA) and the Mariners counter with a young team and a rookie starting pitcher, George Kirby (8-5, 3.39 ERA).
RELATED PEOPLE
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (The Guardians Get to Severino After a Long Layoff)
Thank God we have four games again today, because I need options and I need all the help I can get. An 0-2 day yesterday was brutal, but we are going to bounce back on the No Run First Inning and Yes Run First Inning bets. The process is still sound, we know what we’re doing here and we are going to hit both today.
Tua Tagovailoa cleared to return should be back vs Steelers
The Miami Dolphins go great news as Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocols and will be available to play next week against the Steelers. Tua is still listed as out for Sunday because he has not had a full practice since before the Bengals game. He was a limited participant this week. In a perfect world, he would start this weekend against the Vikings but sadly, that looks to be impossible.
NFL・
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0