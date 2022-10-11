Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give shares to Melania, as video shows Stone threat
Donald Trump wanted Truth Social executives to give their shares to former First Lady Melania Trump. Mr Trump called Will Wilkerson, an executive at Trump Media & Technology Group, last October and made the request, according to The Washington Post. Mr Wilkerson told The Post that he told Mr Trump that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay”. “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do’,” Mr Wilkerson told the paper.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s response to a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the events of the January 6 Capitol riot...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Gunmen kill 11 Russian soldiers, wound 15 at firing range
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops stationed at a Russian military firing range on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Associated Press reported that the two soldiers were killed in the exchange, which occurred in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia.
KHQ Right Now
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief has reiterated his appeal to Russia to grant the International Committee of the Red Cross “full access” to all prisoners of war. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday this is required under international humanitarian law, including the Third Geneva Convention, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, October 13th
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck. CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PA Christmas tree selected for Biden White House lawn
A Pennsylvania farm will have one of its best trees at the White House this Christmas after repeat success in Christmas tree competitions. The award winning farm, Paul and Pam Shealer's Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Schulkill County, received a visit from White House staff, members of the National Christmas Tree Association, and Pennsylvania's Agriculture Deputy Secretary to select the White House tree. The Shealers' farm won the 2020 PA...
Fire reported at Iran's Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
Fire and gunshots erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison on Saturday night, an Oslo-based rights group reported, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week.
Comments / 0