Anne Heche’s Son Says She Only Had $400,000 When She Died

Anne Heche’s son Homer Laffoon, 20, is revealing how much money she allegedly had when she died in August.

In court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Laffoon estimated that that his mom had about $400,000 total.

Homer also expects $400,000 from Heche’s royalties and residuals every year.

According to Homer, his mom “did not have any interest in real property at the time of her death” and lived in an apartment.

Homer also provided a list of things that Anne owned, including bank accounts, royalty payments, an LLC interest relating to her podcast, and her interest in profits from her memoir “Call Me Anne.”

Homer and Anne’s ex-partner James Tupper are currently in an ugly court battle over her estate.

On Tuesday, Tupper was denied his request to be appointed guardian ad litem of his son Atlas, 13, with Heche.

During the court hearing, James and Atlas’ lawyer Christopher Johnson argued they still have not yet gotten access to Anne’s apartment to gather items, like Atlas’ computer and clothing.

Homer’s lawyer Bryan Phipps argued that there were some personal property that still needed to be inventoried. He did note that certain items were photographed and Tupper was told that he could pick those up.

Judge Lee Bogdanoff confirmed that James and Atlas could go to Anne’s apartment to collect the items, saying, “Get into the apartment, get his stuff as fast as possible, walk around if you want.”

When Johnson argued that Laffoon wasn’t qualified to be the special administrator, the judge replied, “He's not qualified on what basis? In California, you can be illiterate and be an administrator.”

Johnson then brought up the fact that Laffoon changed the locks, the judge commented, “He changed the locks. Someone dies tragically and suddenly, there's a gray area of what you can and can't do. Everybody is trying to figure it out.”

As for why he denied Tupper’s request to become guardian ad litem, Bogdanoff said, “We're not here to pick the best person. Whether you like him, I think he's had a relationship with his mom.”

Tupper was unable to hide his disappointment, shaking his head at the judge, who then called him out.

When asked if he had something to say, Tupper told the judge, “I don't feel that his older brother is going to look out for him. We've waited two months to get into the apartment.”

That didn’t change anything.

After the court hearing, Laffon’s lawyer told People magazine, “We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court's ruling this morning denying James' petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer's petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."

In court documents last month, Tupper claimed that Homer changed the locks on Heche’s apartment after she died and has not allowed their son Atlas to return to pick up his things.

“The assertion that the [Heche’s] apartment is ‘vacant’ in [Homer’s] pleadings is concerning,” the docs stated. “Her home was full of her furnishings, jewelry, valuables, files and records, and their removal was in no way authorized by this Court or the law. Atlas has not been able to gain entry to this apartment since his mother’s death.”