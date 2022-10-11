ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

TNF broadcast misses big in glossing over George Preston Marshall’s racist bigotry

The TNF broadcast missed an opportunity to share the full context of George Preston Marshall’s contemptible legacy with the Washington Commanders. Dan Snyder is widely considered to be the NFL’s worst owner, which is a pretty impressive feat in a billionaire’s club headed by wealthy moguls. Still, no one seems to be as insufferably inhumane as Snyder, who fled a congressional subpoena by flocking to the Mediterranean coastline in his yacht. It gets even worse in a recent ESPN report, which reveals that Snyder has “dirt” on the NFL — and that virtually every other NFL owner hates him.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FanSided

Watch Pat McAfee belly flop into the Tennessee River on College GameDay

Pat McAfee is an absolute legend for belly flopping into the Tennessee River on ESPN’s College GameDay. The newest member of ESPN’s College GameDay has been a tremendous caffeine boost for the pre-game show. Pat McAfee may be new in the college football world for some, but he is diving into it head first. While he did not do exactly that on Saturday in Knoxville, this absolute stallion decked out in checkered overalls turned a backflip into a belly flop into the cool Tennessee River.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Alabama, Tennessee fans at war in Knoxville with ruthless GameDay signs

College GameDay came to Knoxville for a huge Alabama vs Tennessee Top 10 showdown and the GameDay signs were exquisite and ruthless. Despite a loaded Week 7 slate, the Third Saturday in October matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville was the only choice for ESPN’s College GameDay. Not only is it one of the best historic rivalries in the sport, but we’re also looking at a No. 3-ranked Bama team visiting a No. 6-ranked Vols team with neither team having suffered a loss yet this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Football Games#Lions#American Football#The Chicago Bears#The Minnesota Vikings#Ih
FanSided

3 uncomfortable conversations Braves must have to stay alive in Game 4

The Atlanta Braves are on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS. In order to stay alive, they must make some adjustments. Uncomfortable conversations are just that — but they’re often necessary for a team up against the brink. After a 9-1 defeat in Philadelphia on Friday night, Atlanta, the team which won the NL East thanks to a late-season surge, is just one loss away from said campaign ending in disappointment.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger

Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

