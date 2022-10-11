Might be doing well for her in you own little fantasy land but not for the rest of the US population. I haven't seen grocery prices, utilities or gasoline prices come down.And if the employment rate is doing so well, then tell us Americans why is there Help Wanted Signs posted on almost every retail shop around?Why do most Senior Citizens and Veterans doing without?And why then on many supply list, why is everything either back ordered or completely out?AT ONE TIME US AMERICANS HAD A SAVINGS ACCOUNT OR RATHOLE MONEY!!!
Most Americans are having trouble making ends meet but the liberals think "Everything is going well"... What economy are you looking at???
Joe Biden and his administration are in a dream world the food banks all over the usa are overwhelmed trying to feed people theve never fed before. tens of thousands lost good paying jobs on the pipelines and drilling in the gulf. in which Bidens executive orders have caused high gas prices and food prices not Russia as he tells us
Comments / 26