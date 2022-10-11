Read full article on original website
Cherry Tree
3d ago
Because Hoskins is a liberal Democrat, the rest have followed him. His hatred for Stitt is as bad as the hatred Hillary has for Trump. Open your eyes people. Stitt best thing ever happened to this state
3
KOCO
Oklahoma’s largest tribes say history was made, joining together to endorse Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest tribes said history was made this week when they joined together to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt and superintendent Hofmeister both boast of their endorsements. In recent weeks, both have gotten the nod from two big groups. For Stitt, it...
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Truth Test: Attack ad saying Gov. Kevin Stitt won't sign anti-corruption pledge needs context
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is less than a month away, meaning Oklahomans have arrived to political attack ad season. As KOCO 5 has done in previous election cycles, we are putting a spotlight on specific ads to determine if they're true, false or misleading. A new political attack...
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma activists, physicians criticize Gov. Kevin Stitt's Helping Every Life and Parent Task Force
Oklahoma activists and physicians have criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt's task force aimed at supporting pregnant people in the wake of House Bill 4327 and Senate Bill 612 banning abortion in the state. In an effort to provide more resources to pregnant people before, during and after pregnancy, Stitt signed Executive...
The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma
If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
KOCO
KOCO 5, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma raise over $1 million for Food for Kids program
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to help feed hungry children. Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma officials provided a new update on how much you were able to help us raise. The official number is $1,005,482. The money will go to help...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
readfrontier.org
Outside groups are outspending candidates in the Oklahoma governor’s race
Super PACs and dark money groups have poured more than $12.5 million into television ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt and boosting his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister before the November election. The outside groups have so far spent more than the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns combined, data from advertising analysis firm...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
Open transfer law allows thousands of students to start at a new school
A new transfer portal law that went into effect this year allows parents to send their kids to any public school in the state, barring any capacity limits.
KOCO
Oklahoma state agents focus on seizing illegal marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state agents have a major focus on seizing illegal marijuana. KOCO 5 looked into how the Oklahoma National Guard members are helping with the crackdown. "To come out and help the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to remove and irradicate illegal marijuana grows," said Col. Shane...
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
