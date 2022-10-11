ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

The Palm Beach County School Board will discuss a series of optional questions about female athletes' menstrual history on mandatory registration forms after a Palm Beach Post story prompted intense reaction from athletes, parents and physicians.

The leaders have called a special meeting Wednesday. Among other items on the agenda is the Florida High School Athletics Association's annual pre-participation physical form.

Board Chairman Frank Barbieri said he put the item on the agenda to give his colleagues on the school board an update on actions he's taken since The Post published its first story on the questions on Oct. 4.

The board cannot vote on a discussion item, but it could put an action item, like writing a letter to the FHSAA or Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, on its next meeting agenda.

The board's next regularly scheduled meeting is Oct. 19.

The original story: Florida asks student athletes about their periods. Why some find it 'shocking' post-Roe

Online tracking: New student-athlete registration software, Aktivate, has Palm Beach County coaches upset

The questions that are asked: Florida student athletes asked to report their menstrual history. Here are the questions

What are the questions about menstrual periods on Florida athlete registration forms?

The five questions about menstruation , marked "for female athletes only," have been on the FHSAA's annual registration form since at least 2002.

They are:

  • When was your first menstrual period?
  • When was your most recent menstrual period?
  • How much time do you usually have from the start of one period to the start of another?
  • How many periods have you had in the last year?
  • What was the longest time between periods in the last year?

A series of events have changed how people think about their reproductive privacy — including the June overturning of Roe v. Wade and stricter abortion laws taking effect in many states that can lead to prosecution.

These events, and personal beliefs about data privacy, have in some cases reframed families' sensitivity to reporting a person's reproductive history.

And many people weren't aware the questions were on the forms.

In Palm Beach County, parents have pressured the school district to make an online registration platform optional after they raised concerns about where their students' data can end up.

Aktivate, an online platform designed to make athlete information easier to track, requires a value, such as "N/A", to be entered for every question on the athlete's participation physical whether the question is optional or not.

School district officials and school board members have said their phones have been ringing "off the hook" about the questions.

"Why the heck are we asking this question?" school board member Erica Whitfield asked about the FHSAA form. "We’ve never really thought about it."

Board member Marcia Andrews said she expects to hear Wednesday from Superintendent Mike Burke about what action the district can take to change the forms if that's what the board decides.

Barbieri added that he wants to make sure members of the public know that the local school board doesn't write the physical forms, and that the Palm Beach County School District must comply with the FHSAA's regulations to ensure athletes can play.

Why doctors ask athletes about their menstrual periods

It's important for a young person to discuss their menstrual history with their doctor, because irregular periods can be signs of what is known as the female athlete triad, a disorder that can affect an athlete's ability to play without getting injured.

The three-page FHSAA physical form includes a two-page medical history where athletes are asked to report seizures, surgeries and allergies along with their menstrual history. The final page is a clearance form that asks the doctor to list any limitations for the athlete to practice and play.

But physicians, many of whom regularly fill out pre-participation physical forms, say that medical information that doesn't directly affect an athlete's emergency care should not be shared with their school.

In Florida, the FHSAA's form states that an athlete's entire medical history should be turned into the school along with the one-page clearance signed by their doctor.

That runs contrary to the guidance  on the national physical form, developed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which says only the one-page clearance should be submitted to schools.

"I don’t think it was our intent for this information to be shared with anyone else," said Dr. Chris Koutures, a pediatrician based in Anaheim, Calif., who served on the committee that wrote the national physical form.

The FHSAA's sports medicine committee, which includes 16 physicians, athletic trainers and coaches, reviews the pre-participation physical form each year. At the committee's most recent meeting on Aug. 16, the committee briefly discussed updating the form to comply with national guidelines.

But neither the agenda nor the minutes specified what those updates were. No members of the committee returned requests for comment on the form or its updates.

The committee meets next on Nov. 29, when it will vote on an updated form. Neither that form nor an agenda for that meeting has been released.

What's next for Florida athlete registration forms?

On Wednesday, members of the public can comment on the issue because it is an agenda item, and they must sign up by noon Wednesday to speak.

School board members have told The Post that they can ask the questions be removed, or ask the organization to change which sheets are submitted to schools.

FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon did not return a request for comment about whether the organization will be editing the forms.

The FHSAA is required by state law to create and distribute a physical pre-participation form for student athletes.

State law, however, does not specify what should be reported or what parts should be submitted to schools.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com . Help support our work, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County School Board will discuss menstrual history questions at special meeting

