Avondale man claims self-defense in his brother's slaying, court documents say

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his brother on Saturday claims he acted in self-defense.

Court documents show that Oscar Marquez, 30, says he acted in self-defense in the slaying of his brother, 32-year-old Jose Marquez, after the two got into an argument about 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to court documents, Jose Marquez arrived at the family's house near 127th Avenue and Illinois Street in Avondale in the early hours of Saturday, causing a disturbance and waking up people in the house.

Oscar Marquez, who had been asleep in the living room, told police he let out an audible sigh of frustration, then his older brother responded by cursing at him, court documents state.

Jose Marquez then physically attacked him after he cursed back, leading to the first altercation, which was broken up by their father, the younger Marquez told police.

Court documents state that Oscar Marquez then went to retrieve his gun so his brother could not get it and tried to collect himself in the backyard of the residence.

Oscar Marquez told Avondale police he then saw his older brother in the front yard and went back inside the house to grab his clothes and cellphone. Upon entry, Oscar Marquez went to ask his father if Jose Marquez had left the residence, court documents state.

Oscar Marquez then approached his older brother, who was now located on the couch in the living room. Jose Marquez then began shouting at the younger Marquez and started walking toward him quickly, court documents say.

Court documents state that Oscar Marquez told police he then pulled out his gun and aimed for Jose Marquez's leg. He hoped to subdue or hurt his older brother but missed, shooting his brother in the abdomen instead, court documents say.

Oscar Marquez then called police, and his older brother was rushed in critical condition to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Jose Marquez later died at the hospital, police said.

According to court documents, detectives were called to conduct an investigation in which they learned another sibling living at the residence had an audio recording of the incident. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the property, collecting the audio recording, a projectile and blood as evidence, court documents show.

Avondale police told The Arizona Republic that the investigation remains ongoing.

Oscar Marquez has been booked into jail pending several charges and is being held on $1 million bail.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves.

IN THIS ARTICLE
