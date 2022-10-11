Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Sheryl Salzbrenner is accused of shooting and killing another woman in the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police found the woman shot to death when they arrived and began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police put Cleo Wallace and Primrose School on secure during the beginning of the investigation out of caution.

Investigators established a profile of the suspect and learned that Salzbrenner and the victim knew each other. Salzbrenner was then arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

