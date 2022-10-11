ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

Sheryl Salzbrenner is accused of shooting and killing another woman in the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police found the woman shot to death when they arrived and began investigating the incident as a homicide.

Man claims he killed woman and child, faces attempted murder charges

Police put Cleo Wallace and Primrose School on secure during the beginning of the investigation out of caution.

Investigators established a profile of the suspect and learned that Salzbrenner and the victim knew each other. Salzbrenner was then arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

K. Rod
3d ago

grown old lady with colored hair something was wrong with her strait drugs you know this she was on something and so was the victim I'm sure though the victim still didn't deserve to die but this is what drugs does unfortunately this lady looks crazy wanna be 25 again

Reply
5
