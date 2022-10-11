ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council goes virtual for next 2 meetings due to COVID case, amid scandal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — After protests demanding the resignation of the three City Council members involved in the racism scandal at City Hall led to Friday's meeting being canceled, Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell announced Friday that the council meetings next Tuesday and Wednesday will take place virtually due to a COVID-19 exposure in the chamber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sheriff candidate Robert Luna on what he'd bring to LA County

LOS ANGELES — LA County voters will decide who will lead the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department when they go to the polls in November. “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen spoke with Retired Long Beach Police Chief and current LA County Sheriff candidate Robert Luna in September, days before he squared off with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a televised debate.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Bonin confirms COVID diagnosis, repeats call for 3 colleagues to resign

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However, vocal protests from activists calling for the resignations of council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — who all took part in the 2021 conversation — forced a cancellation of the meeting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

City of Lomita considers switch to district voting in 2024

LOMITA, Calif. — Voting is Gloria Gutierrez’s way of having her voice heard. She’s not only a voter, she’s also part of the League of Women Voters organization. This year, as a Lomita resident, she’s trying to map out five balanced districts for the City Council to consider.
LOMITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations tumble again in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped to 459 Wednesday, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths. The 459 COVID-positive patients was below the 487 reported in the county on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 56 were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County Health Dept. announces plan for Uganda Ebola outbreak

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A week after the federal government announced it will reroute travelers who have been to Uganda in the past 21 days through five U.S. airports following an Ebola outbreak in the African nation, Los Angeles County health officials announced their response to the federal move Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

