LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose 2-year-old Black adopted son was the target of racially charged remarks caught on tape in an October 2021 conversation released over the weekend, said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bonin attempted to take part in Wednesday’s City Council meeting remotely. However, vocal protests from activists calling for the resignations of council members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — who all took part in the 2021 conversation — forced a cancellation of the meeting.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO