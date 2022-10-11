Read full article on original website
First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
WATCH: Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter lead a huge drive for Auburn vs Ole Miss
Auburn's running backs answered the call during Auburn's second scoring drive against Ole Miss.
Cal Football: Colorado In-Game Thread
Bears try to get their run game kick-started vs. Buffaloes' porous defense.
