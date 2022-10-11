ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
