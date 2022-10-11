ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Telemundo Deportes Is Bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar

How Telemundo Deportes is bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Thanksgiving will be full of football this year. Not only does the NFL have three matchups in store. The original football will take center stage when World Cup matches are held on Turkey Day for the first time in history.
Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy

Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
