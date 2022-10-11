WSDOT scales back Revive I-5 work ahead of weekend with Seahawks, M’s, Kraken, and Huskies games

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Transportation has announced it’s dialing back on work for the Revive I-5 project ahead of a busy weekend for Seattle sports.

All lanes of Interstate 5 south of downtown Seattle will remain open this weekend, and there are no scheduled closures of the SR 520 bridge.

Only the Columbian Way off-ramp in south Seattle is set to close.

WSDOT says drivers should expect additional congestion in both directions on I-5, I-90, SR 520 and SR 99.

Games for the University of Washington Huskies football team, Seattle Kraken and Seattle Mariners are all planned for Saturday.

The Seattle Mariners could also be hosting a second game at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, potentially causing some issues for a Seattle Seahawks game set to begin less than an hour later.

In a press conference Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the NFL is in talks with the MLB to figure out when the game between the Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals should take place.

Due to crowd concerns, event organizers want to avoid having the Mariners and Seahawks play at the same time.

For more details on the major construction projects and special events planned around the Puget Sound this weekend, visit the WSDOT website.

