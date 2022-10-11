Give your pup an added pop of style when you use the Nina Woof AirTag-Compatible Dog Collar. Made from entirely vegan leather—composed of recycled PU and natural fibers—it comes in 2 stylish colors. Choose from baby blue or beige depending on Fido’s style preferences, and then you can even pop in an AirTag! This gives you added peace of mind that you’ll always know your dog’s whereabouts if they happen to run off. With a handcrafted and stylish design, this responsible piece of fashion comes from a brand that’s certified PETA-Approved Vegan. Overall, this is a collar that lets you not only give your dog the very best but also do the best for all other animals. Plus, this cruelty-free accessory has what it takes to turn your pup into an Instagram star!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO