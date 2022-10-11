ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

CPW asking for help with poaching case near Craig

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYd3N_0iV3KAym00

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for the person responsible for killing a mule deer buck five miles northwest of Craig.

According to CPW, Wildlife officers found the dead deer on Oct. 7 near Moffat County Road 31. It was estimated the deer was killed with a rifle between Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

“If you saw something, say something,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Schwolert.  “We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone with information on this poaching case is asked to call Officer Schwolert at (970) 706-9874. Tippers can anonymously give information through Operation Game Thief by calling (877) 265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us .

CPW reminds the public that poaching could lead to misdemeanor charges, and affects not only other sportspeople of legal game, but the landowner of the property on which the deer was killed as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
CRAIG, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craig, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Craig, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy