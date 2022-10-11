Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
Sioux City Journal
Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent
A new political action committee has emerged in Nebraska with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and its first move took aim at an outgoing GOP state lawmaker. Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
cbs2iowa.com
Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
Sioux City Journal
Candidates in Woodbury County elections field questions in League of Women Voters forum
SIOUX CITY — Candidates for local Woodbury County positions answered a variety of questions on why they are running for election during a candidate forum Wednesday. Candidates for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisor District 2 position and the Woodbury County Attorney position took questions about wind turbines and pipelines, marijuana possession and the death penalty.
KCRG.com
Iowa voters to determine whether gun rights should be in state constitution
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This November, Iowa voters will have the chance to cast their ballot for a measure that would enshrine the right to bear arms in the Iowa Constitution. Iowa is one of six states that currently doesn’t provide for gun rights in the state constitution. The Iowa Firearms Coalition, the IFC, tells me none of state’s current laws would be amended, but that hasn’t stopped opponents from sounding the alarm.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Public Measure 1 would eliminate ‘current and future common-sense gun laws’
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was blunt in his assessment of Public Measure 1, which would amend the Iowa Constitution in a way that would stop most attempts to regulate guns in the state. “This amendment is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Maybanks said at a news conference on Tuesday...
Tyson CEO speaks with 2 Siouxland governors about company relocation
Tyson Foods' President and CEO, Donnie King, spoke to two of the governors in the Siouxland states about moving more than 500 employees in Dakota Dunes to Arkansas.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.11.22 Tyson CEO Visits Dakota Dunes, Sioux City Mayor Calls for Governors to Act, SDSU Poll Shows Close Race in South Dakota, Broadband Boost for Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and More
The CEO of Tyson is in Dakota Dunes this afternoon following last week’s announcement that the more than 550 positions would be transferred to the company’s headquarters in Arkansas. CEO Donnie King will be meeting with employees only. During yesterday’s city council meeting, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott...
KCRG.com
Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
Daily Iowan
The facts about Iowa’s 2nd District congressional candidates and abortion
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and state Sen. Liz Mathis have accused each other on Twitter and in campaign commercials of lying about each other’s views on abortion.
Sioux City Journal
North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far — at least financially. U.S. Term Limits, a Washington, D.C.-based group, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters, while lawmakers and opponents complain they can't keep up with out-of-state interests.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings
(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
Corydon Times-Republican
National think tank ranks Reynolds top governor for fiscal responsibility
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is the best governor for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced Wednesday. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
kicdam.com
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
