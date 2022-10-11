ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Graham asks appeals court to reject Georgia subpoena

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQcwi_0iV3JuB300

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday detailed to a federal appeals court why it should quash a subpoena compelling him to testify before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury probing former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election.

A federal trial court last month partially rejected the subpoena, but in a 72-page filing, Graham’s attorneys laid out three constitutional arguments they say should each independently merit a complete blocking.

It’s the latest move in Graham’s months-long attempt to avoid testifying before the special grand jury.

District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has expressed interest in hearing from Graham about calls he made to Georgia’s top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), following the election.

She opened the probe shortly after a call went public between Trump and Raffensperger in which the former president told Raffensperger to “find” the roughly 11,000 votes he needed to win the state.

As he has argued for months, Graham said the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause — which protects lawmakers from lawsuits for actions taken within the sphere of legitimate legislative activity — prohibits his testimony about the calls in their entirety.

Graham has suggested the calls fall within the clause’s scope because the conversations helped him declare President Biden the legitimate election winner and support reforms to the Electoral Count Act in his purview as a senator.

The trial court responded to those arguments by partially quashing the subpoena for questions about Graham’s “investigatory fact-finding” on the calls.

But the court otherwise permitted his testimony, including communications with the Trump campaign, public statements on the election and his alleged effort to “cajole” Georgia election officials.

Graham’s attorneys argued that would allow the senator to be asked about his legislative activities.

“These are backdoor ways to question Senator Graham about the motives for his legislative activity; unsupported by evidence; and outside the scope of the subpoena and special grand jury anyway. Full quashal is thus proper,” Graham’s attorneys wrote of the trial court’s arguments.

Graham’s attorneys also wrote that sovereign immunity, which prevents a state court from compelling a federal official to testify about actions taken in their official capacity, applies.

Willis’s office has argued that Graham’s argument would give senators absolute immunity from all state grand juries and that the South Carolina Republican had not cited cases with comparable authority.

In their third and final argument, Graham’s attorneys said he is protected from testimony under the “high-ranking-official doctrine.”

The doctrine requires parties seeking high-ranking officials’ testimony to “present extraordinary circumstances” for the request.

Graham’s attorneys argued Willis had not met the necessary burdens under the doctrine of showing his testimony would be both “unique” and “essential,” because the substance of his testimony could be discerned from other witnesses.

“What Senator Graham said to various people is available from those other people,” the filing states. “And what Senator Graham said publicly is available from a quick Google search.”

Graham is one of multiple officials Willis has subpoenaed as part of the election probe.

On Friday, she requested that a court compel testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann and others to testify in the investigation.

Willis has indicated she will suspend her investigation’s public activities until after the November midterm elections and that she expects to make a decision about whether to seek Trump’s testimony later this fall.

At least 17 people have been notified that they are targets of a criminal investigation from Willis. Those people include former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and the 16 people put forth as unofficial or “fake” electors who had not actually been selected as Electoral College electors by their states.

Comments / 76

Guest
3d ago

Lindsey’s appeal: your honor, i am a rich white guy, and i am entitled to live by my own set of rules. Those other, working folks, are the ones who should live by the rules. Rest my case, your honor. Thank you.

Reply(2)
76
William Thatcher
3d ago

So Lyndsey if you Believe Biden was the fairly elected POTUS and the calls prove that? What would be the problem? Go to court and say Trump is full of crap, all the investigations showed zero fraud, this was all a big lie to rile up the base? Go do it,

Reply(2)
50
Greg Olson
3d ago

I do declare Ms. Lindsey, you shure enough come across as a lady that may have a skeleton or two in that closet you hide in. Pop your weasely little head out there and talk to those nice folks looking for answers.

Reply
29
Related
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Lindsey Graham
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Attorneys#State#The Electoral Count Act
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

725K+
Followers
84K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy