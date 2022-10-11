Read full article on original website
The former president of the Los Angeles City Council at the center of a controversy over leaked audio of racist remarks resigned from the elected board Wednesday. In a statement, Nury Martinez said she is resigning from her district seat after nine years. “It is with a broken heart that...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Council President Nury Martinez and three other officials were caught on voice recordings hurling racist remarks about a colleague and his Black child.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
UPDATED, 9:16 AM: Nury Martinez said that she is taking a leave of absence from her Los Angeles City Council position after the disclosure of an audio recording in which she made racist remarks in conversation with three others. Martinez notably did not resign from the council, despite widespread calls...
Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera were part of a leaked conversation in which they disparaged Councilman Mike Bonin’s child, among making other comments. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share...
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso insisted he's not white, but really Italian — and thus "Latin" — during an awkward debate moment Tuesday in the nation's second-largest city. The billionaire real estate developer Caruso is facing off against U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a Democrat seeking to become...
