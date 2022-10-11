ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
