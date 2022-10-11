Read full article on original website
State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that TradeNeXus, a GlobalLink digital platform for foreign exchange transactions and an integral part of State Street’s Digital Division, has partnered with Capitolis, the technology company “reimagining” capital markets, “to launch an automated post-trade solution to optimize portfolios.”. This product...
Fintech Firm TIFIN Launches Magnifi Personal, an AI-enhanced Investing Assistant
TIFIN, the fintech platform known for Magnifi, an investment marketplace, recently announced the launch of their new premium subscription Magnifi Personal, aimed at “helping investors without enough time or knowledge to build and grow their portfolios with intelligence.”. New and existing Magnifi investors can now “upgrade to a Magnifi...
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets
Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
QED Investors on Fintech VC Activity and Valuations: Down as Economy Struggles
QED Investors is one of the most prolific venture capital firms focusing on Fintech in the world. With more than one hundred portfolio companies and over a dozen exits, QED has touched almost all sectors of Fintech. Big Fintech names have received the backing of QED, firms like Zopa, Creditjusto, Roofstock, SoFi, and many others are on the list. While QED has been extremely successful, faltering markets, high inflation, and rising interest rates have had an impact. We have all read about Fintechs doing down rounds as many early-stage ventures still need funding to execute their plans. As rates are expected to continue to move higher, currently, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
UK Fintech Modulr Announces Membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
The Digital Pound Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Modulr to the Digital Pound Foundation’s membership community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has “grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe.”. Authorized by the UK’s FCA, the...
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
Exodus Movement: First Company to Raise $75 Million Under Reg A+, Schedules Earnings Call for November
Exodus Movement (tZERO: EXOD, Securitize Markets: EXOD), the first company to reach the funding cap under Reg A+ – raising $75 million, has scheduled its earnings call for November 9 at 330PM ET. Exodus, a firm that trades a digital security, raised capital from over 6800 investors in the issuance of 2.733 million “EXIT” shares. Exodus initially raised approximately $60 million in the first five days of offering the securities.
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Introduces Services to Institutions in Ireland, Accelerating European Expansion
Customers and institutions in Ireland can now open a Gemini account in order “to deposit, trade, and custody around 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Irish customers can “access the Gemini website or mobile app to securely buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) with a debit card, bank transfer, or using Apple Pay or Google Pay.”
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) recently announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks “to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform.”. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service “delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations.”. Now...
TrueML, which Leverages Machine Learning to Enhance Debt Collection, Acquires ERC Recovery Business
One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication including in the debt collection space, recently announced it has “acquired the debt collection business of Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC (ERC), a collections provider.”. The deal will “bring ERC...
USDT Stablecoin Issuer Tether Slashes Commercial Paper to Zero
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT by market cap, announced on October 13, 2022 that it has “eliminated commercial paper from its reserves, replacing these investments with U.S. Treasury Bills (T-Bills).”. This announcement “comes as part of Tether’s ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor...
UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion
GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
Harmony (ONE), API3 are Now Available on Crypto Trading Platform Okcoin
Clients may now deposit API3 and Harmony (ONE) on the Okcoin platform. Here’s what these projects are all about, according to an update from Okcoin. As noted in the update, you can now deposit API3 and ONE against USD on Okcoin. This offer is for all Okcoin customers including those in the United States, “except for residents of the EU, the UK, Singapore, and Brunei.” Deposits are live “as of October 11 at 9.30 AM PST.”
The Clearing House Joins Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and now the “largest” patent non-aggression community in history, announced recently that The Clearing House (TCH) has joined “as a community member.”. As the nation’s “most experienced” payments company, operating U.S.-based payments networks that...
Fintech that Helps Banks Improve Customers Credit Rating Nickels Raises $4 Million Seed Round
Nickels, a Michigan-based Fintech, has raised $4 million in Seed funding in a round led by Flyover Capital and Reseda Group, with participation from Detroit Venture Partners and Michigan Rise, according to a company statement. Nickels is a firm that provides a white-labeled product to banks designed to help them...
Anchorage Digital Offers Staking in Partnership with Provenance Blockchain
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced a partnership with the Provenance Blockchain Foundation to offer the staking of HASH tokens. Anchorage will provide access to its institutional clients to participate in the Provenance blockchain to collect rewards for securing the network. In March 2022, Provenance Blockchain selected Anchorage as its institutional banking custodian for HASH token holdings and treasuries.
Coinbase Approval to Operate in Singapore is Key Strategic Move
This past week, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed it had received regulatory approval to provide services in Singapore, the leading Fintech hub in Asia, At the same time, it was announced that Coinbase founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to participate at the annual Singapore Fintech Festival next month, participating in a fireside chat with Sopnendu Mohanty, the Chief Fintech Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – the lone financial regulator.
European Investment Platform Bondora Launches New Market in the Netherlands
The team at Bondora is pleased to announce that borrowers in the Netherlands can now access their online and convenient financial services. By expanding to more countries, Bondora claims it can “help empower more people to live the lives they want with less financial stress.”. In just one week...
SEC Commissioner Peirce Asks All the Right Questions of the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee
Today the SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee (SBCFAC) held a meeting to address two important topics. The sagging initial public offering (IPO) market and access to capital for vital entrepreneurial markets. Both, are key policy ambitions – more so during a time of economic struggle. During...
