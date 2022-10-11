ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Marshall, MO
Marshall, MO
Kansas City, MO
Saline County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Saline County, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge

A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
NewsBreak
kmmo.com

LA MONTE MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY

A La Monte man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Friday, October 14. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 59-year-old Ruben Arroyo attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway from the median. Arroyo failed to yield and traveled into the path of a truck striking the towed unit of the truck.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

