Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting in 8000 block of Wayne Avenue
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Friday night.The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge
A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
Man dies in Kansas City shooting at 81st and Paseo, police say
A man died Thursday after a morning shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for ex-girlfriend’s murder
A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Smith, in Olathe, Kansas.
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
KCTV 5
Advocates hope to raise awareness following Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping and assault investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Advocates who search for the Kansas City metros missing children and young adults hope to raise awareness following a rape, kidnapping and assault investigation in Excelsior Springs. Timothy Haslett Jr. is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault after a 22-year-old woman told police he...
KMBC.com
Clay County prosecutor seeks new leads in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The Clay County prosecutor is looking for fresh leads in a kidnapping and rape case involving Tim Haslett Jr., 39. Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and second-degree assault after a woman escaped...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Independence man pleads not guilty in death of Cass County highway worker
An Independence man pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of a I-49 highway worker early Saturday.
KCPD investigating suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
A Lawrence, Kansas, man charged with attempted first-degree murder is accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
kmmo.com
LA MONTE MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
A La Monte man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Friday, October 14. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 59-year-old Ruben Arroyo attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway from the median. Arroyo failed to yield and traveled into the path of a truck striking the towed unit of the truck.
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. "We're seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Man charged after Raytown police pursuit for Walmart theft
A man faces charges after Raytown police say he pulled out a gun and turned toward officers after a chase following a theft report at a Walmart.
I-435 crash sends several to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A serious injury crash off southbound Interstate 435 and Bannister Road sent several people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
