newschannel6now.com
Our next big cold front arrives Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday night, we will have a low of 49 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 60 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 62 with thunderstorms.
newschannel6now.com
Wednesday Cold Front
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong cold front arrives Wednesday morning with gusty north winds behind it. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the 80s with cooler weather arriving at night and Thursday. We’ll warm back up Friday and Saturday, but a second stronger front is here for Sunday. Right now it looks cool and possibly wet into early next week.
kswo.com
Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
newschannel6now.com
Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America hosts longhorn cattle sale
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of the best of the best longhorn cattle are now in Wichita Falls!. The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America is holding a 3-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC this weekend. More than 200 Texas Longhorns are on-site for measuring and judging.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for strong-to-severe storms ahead of midweek cold front
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, scattered showers and storms throughout the evening with a few lingering into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. On Tuesday, a mix...
Is the Naruto Ramen in Wichita Falls Any Good?
So last week I was talking about this new ramen that would be debuting in Wichita Falls that is from the anime Naruto. I like nerdy things, so I had to go get a bowl. So yesterday, the Cowboys were playing and that means I need to go binge on some food. I also learned last week, yesterday was Naruto's birthday. So I guess that means I am obligated to celebrate, but how do you do that? Well Taki Ramen in Parker Square has replicated the ramen that Naruto would eat on the show.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls Mayor wins Crime Stoppers’ 1st Armadillo Derby
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been more than a month since the 2022 Texoma Gives and Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers awarded their winner for the first Armadillo Derby on Tuesday. For their Texoma Gives campaign, Crime Stoppers hosted an online Armadillo Derby. Four armadillos represented four public figures...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
newschannel6now.com
Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world. Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
newschannel6now.com
WFBT season opener to feature International ballet stars
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is preparing for it’s season opener, “WFBT Presents,” featuring international ballet stars Tiler Peck & Roman Mejia of the New York City Ballet and Karina Gonzalez & Rupert Edwards of the Houston Ballet. The News Channel 6...
newschannel6now.com
Fowler Elementary gives back for Custodian Appreciation Day
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The faculty at Fowler Elementary went out of their way to show their appreciation to some very hard-working members of their staff, for Custodian Appreciation Day. Grateful teachers and staff recognized their amazing custodians with tons of tasty treats, posters and cards. “Mr. Freddy works...
newschannel6now.com
Supporters help BBBS of Wichita County get back on the road after theft
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wichita County were facing a bit of a dilemma after a thief stole the catalytic converter from their van. However, thanks to 15 wonderful supporters they were able to get the necessary repairs to get the van back on the road!
olneyenterprise.com
Jo Grace Barker
Jo Grace Barker, of Olney, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was 76 years old. Jo was born on July 22, 1946, in Ryan, Oklahoma to Ed and Jewell (Smith) Wells. A memorial service will be held 2pm October 16, 2022 at the...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County approves $4.5 million to expand water lines
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - $4.5 million of Wichita County’s ARPA funds are being allocated to the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corporation for a major project. They are going to expand water lines to areas around the county. It’s not that they don’t have access to water already, but in areas of Iowa Park and Burkburnett, many properties don’t have large distribution lines.
Full List of Wichita Falls Trunk or Treat Events for 2022
I am a big believer in Halloween happens on Halloween. So you go trick or treating on October 31st, NO EXCEPTIONS. However, a trunk or treat before hand a few days later. I am cool with. Before we get into it, if I miss someone I apologize. Below is everyone...
texomashomepage.com
Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
newschannel6now.com
District Executive Committee overturns Hirschi win over Graham
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The District 3-4A Executive Committee has officially overturned their previous Wednesday ruling, which awarded Hirschi High School the win over Graham in a controversial suspended game on Oct. 7. According to WFISD Athletic Director Scot Hafley, the decision was made following an investigation into accusations...
newschannel6now.com
High school volleyball - Oct. 11, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores and highlights from Tuesday night. Electra - 0 (15, 18, 18), Harrold - 3 (25, 25, 25) City View - 3 (21, 25, 28, 27, 15), Iowa Park - 2 (25, 21, 26, 29, 12)
