ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Presque Isle Gateway District Plan bringing new additions to W. 8th St.

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmRI0_0iV3JQtN00

New additions are coming to West 8th Street after Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a motion that they said will beautify the area.

Businesses along West 8th Street are optimistic about the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan that they hope will slow people down and give them the chance to see more of what their businesses offer.

A resolution has been approved by Millcreek Supervisors that will bring new additions to West 8th Street and lead into Presque Isle State Park. The township supervisors said the project will solidify their vision of what West 8th Street and the Presque Isle Gateway District should look like.

“We have a lot of streetscaping that’s going to be going on. We’re going to be working on lighting, we’re going to be working on taking out power lines and putting them underneath of 8th Street,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Twp. supervisor.

New data shows visitor activity increased for Tall Ships weekend in Erie

The gateway plan will also involve new additions from ordinances that the township has passed regarding the growth of the area.

“When we have new buildings that are going to be built, they are going to have to be 10-20 feet from the road. We’re going to be having bike lanes put in,” Clear added.

An owner of a coffee shop in Colony Plaza said she is most excited about the bike lanes.

“We have bike lanes down at the end, we can have a little green space. You can park right there, come walk on in. We have a lot of bikers that come through,” said Michelle Turick, assistant manager, Brew Ha Ha.

Former Erie SeaWolves office demolished for green space, park-like attractions

One store owner said she knows these projects take a long time but she is looking forward to the results once everything is in place.

“I’m patiently excited. I’m anxious to see how they pull it off,” said Mimi Sherwin, owner, a la Carte.

Supervisor Clear said planning for the project has taken place over the last six to seven years and is expected to go into effect within the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie County Library recognizes its ‘friends’ for ‘National Friends of Libraries Week’

The Erie County Blasco Library is giving a public recognition of thanks to its friend groups that continue to support them. The Blasco Library is showing appreciation of its friends groups that contribute to raising funding for programs, materials, and supplies. A proclamation was read by County Administration to celebrate the Erie County Public Library […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

County Executive brings Erie County Council members to tour Penn State Behrend’s ‘Project Resolve’ after council denies use of ARP funds for project

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and Erie County Council Members visiting Penn State Behrend on Thursday. On the agenda, “Project Resolve” and how $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding could benefit the entire region. Fontaine Glenn reports. After a 3 to 4 vote at the last county council meeting against approving the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

McKean Twp. zoning board approves variances for new project

The McKean Township Zoning Hearing Board has approved multiple variances, allowing the dimensions of a large building to potentially be built in the future. That property is located southwest of the former Green Shingle Restaurant at I-90 and Sterrettania Road, and is being operated by Seefried Properties based out of Atlanta, Georgia. One variance approved […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AAA hosts paper shredding event in Erie

To help prevent identity theft, AAA hosted a “shred it”  event for the community on Friday. The drive-thru event took place in the parking lot outside of Bob’s Discount Furniture on Peach Street in Erie. Anyone — AAA or non-members— could drive up and drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Millcreek Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Oct. 14-16

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Smash-O-Lantern Drift Event Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Smash-O Lantern on Oct. 15 and 16. This event will feature Drifting Trick or Treating (1 – 3 p.m. Saturday only). Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! More details about this event can be found on their […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie requesting photos of local veterans for showcase at City Hall

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is requesting photos of veterans for a new display intended for City Hall. The city specifically is requesting photos of veterans who are from Erie. The request and “Veterans Showcase” display will coincide with Veterans Day, Nov. 11. With the photo, the city is asking for accompanying information: Full […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ha Ha#A La Carte#Bikers#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Millcreek Supervisors
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Westbound Ramp off Exit 9 Reopens in Erie County

The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic Wednesday evening. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, including the I-90 eastbound on ramp. PennDOT said once the ramps are open, work will focus on transitioning the I-90...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Council, County Executive tour Penn State Behrend to learn more about ‘Project Resolve’

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, along with Erie County Council members, visited Penn State Behrend on Thursday to learn more about “Project Resolve” and how potential funding could benefit the region. County council members made the trip after some members began questioning if investing $5 million to “Project Resolve” with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Millcreek Mall hosting ‘Trail of Treats’ Oct. 27 & 28

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Don’t let the forecast scare you this Halloween — take your little ghosts and goblins to the “Trail of Treats” at the Millcreek Mall. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28, the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event. “If it’s cold or rainy or snowy, kids won’t have to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Thousands of students fill up Bayfront Convention Center for 9th annual MFG DAY

The Bayfront Convention Center was full of students from area schools on Wednesday to learn about manufacturing on the 9th annual Manufacturing Day. Thousands of students from 30 school districts had a chance to check out the variety of career paths manufacturing is apart of. The event, hosted by the Manufacturer & Business Association, kicked […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How is inflation impacting Erie County residents?

The price to run a household in the U.S. continues to climb thanks to rising costs in food, rent and consumer services. According to the September inflation report, the consumer price index rose 8.2% year to year since 2021. While the price of gas is lower compared to the same time last year, the price […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fairview School District gets $300K in state grant funding, portion going to new playground at elementary school

One local school district received $300,000 that will support its students for years to come. State Representative Ryan Bizzarro presented the Fairview School District the state grant money on Thursday morning; $200,000 from the “Ready To Learn Grant,” and $100,000 from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) for a new playground at […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
erienewsnow.com

House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation

A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase

Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy