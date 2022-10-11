ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier NAACP, St. Matthew’s House help clean up River Park community

Everywhere you look inside Darice Pollard’s home, volunteers worked nonstop to help cleanup the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. Pollard’s 79-year-old grandmother Julie lived in the River Park home for close to 60 years. “She basically lived most of her life in this house. Very attached, hard...
RIVER PARK, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers moving on from Ian, giving locals hope

People in Southwest Florida want to have some fun on Friday night in downtown Fort Myers and release the angst from the storm. Live music, packed restaurants, and friends grabbing drinks is what a normal Friday night looks like in downtown Fort Myers. And that’s exactly what some people wanted, a sense of normalcy.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
TICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets

The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild

Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild their headquarters so they can get back to servicing the people on the island. The company has worked on the island for over 35 years and they aren’t letting Hurricane Ian run them away. They spent an entire...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Son saves parents from Ian’s flood water with pool floats

There have been a number of stories from Hurricane Ian of people making daring rescues to save loved ones, neighbors, and even complete strangers. This is a story of two Matts. The Matt the Ginocchio’s say they should have listened to is WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt. The...
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage

Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is operating out of their parking lot

The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has set up shop in its parking lot to give customers the service they deserve even when times are tough. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel because the causeways are still unavailable for residents.
SANIBEL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward

The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
SANIBEL, FL

