WINKNEWS.com
Collier NAACP, St. Matthew’s House help clean up River Park community
Everywhere you look inside Darice Pollard’s home, volunteers worked nonstop to help cleanup the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. Pollard’s 79-year-old grandmother Julie lived in the River Park home for close to 60 years. “She basically lived most of her life in this house. Very attached, hard...
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers moving on from Ian, giving locals hope
People in Southwest Florida want to have some fun on Friday night in downtown Fort Myers and release the angst from the storm. Live music, packed restaurants, and friends grabbing drinks is what a normal Friday night looks like in downtown Fort Myers. And that’s exactly what some people wanted, a sense of normalcy.
WINKNEWS.com
Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian
Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
WINKNEWS.com
Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets
The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
WINKNEWS.com
Water floods and brought a boat to the window of a family’s home
A man caught a boat on camera floating up to the window of his home during the storm surge. TJ Ferguson said he watched the boat travel across the canal in his neighborhood and land right outside the window of his home, for 10 hours the boat bounced up against his window.
WINKNEWS.com
Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong
Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild
Sanibel Air and Electric sends work trucks over to help rebuild their headquarters so they can get back to servicing the people on the island. The company has worked on the island for over 35 years and they aren’t letting Hurricane Ian run them away. They spent an entire...
WINKNEWS.com
Son saves parents from Ian’s flood water with pool floats
There have been a number of stories from Hurricane Ian of people making daring rescues to save loved ones, neighbors, and even complete strangers. This is a story of two Matts. The Matt the Ginocchio’s say they should have listened to is WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt. The...
Click10.com
Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers
Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
963kklz.com
VIDEO: In The Middle Of Hurricane Clean-Up, Volunteers Play A Piano That Survived The Storm
Hurricane Ian was a horrible, destructive hurricane, and a horrible tragedy. It left behind billons of dollars of damage. Homes and lives were destroyed, and people will be rebuilding those lives for a long time. Thousands of volunteers have been helping with disaster clean-up, and relief, and suffice it to...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage
Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank is operating out of their parking lot
The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has set up shop in its parking lot to give customers the service they deserve even when times are tough. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel because the causeways are still unavailable for residents.
‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward
The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
