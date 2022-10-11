Read full article on original website
Photo: Sequim Wolves’ volleyball senior captain Kendall Hastings and Wolves’ head coach Jennie Webber Heilman go over pre game with the game officials. Congratulations goes out to the Port Angeles Roughriders Boys Tennis team. With their 6-1 win over Sequim, they are your 2022 Co Olympic League Champions with North Kitsap. Both teams ended the season with 11-1 records. Roughrider Head Coach Brian Gundersen said he is proud of his 8 Seniors. “This Senior class has meant so much to this program and I am so proud of what they have accomplished”! In singles action, two of the best 2A players in the state went at it as Garrett Little of Sequim beat Reef Gelder in a great match up 6-3, 3-6 and 7-6. Nathan Basden beat Espn Judd 6-2, 6-4. Reid Schmidt beat Zach Pont 6-1 6-4. In doubles action, Edun Baily and Jacob Miller beat William Hughes and Jack Crecilius 6-1, 6-4. Elijah Flodstrom and Zach Alton beat Lincoln Bear and Hunter Tennell 6-0, 6-0. Luke Flodstrom and Kellen Garcelon beat Isaac McKeen and Anson Judd 6-0, 6-0. Isaac Shamp and Mathew Miller beat Ryan Stites and Andrew Brown 6-0, 6-0.
SEQUIM — There were 142 high school Cross Country runners for the Olympic league meet hosted by Sequim at the Voice of America park yesterday. In the boys meet Port Angeles finished 4th and were led by Max Baeder who finished 3rd among 71 runners with a time of 13:32. Owen Randall of Sequim finished 7th with a time of 18:09. Sequim finished 7th overall. In Girls, Kaitlyn Bloomenrader of Sequim finished 3rd with a time of 21:04. Liberty Mavy finished 8th with a time of 21:53. Leia Larson of Port Angeles finished 10th with a time of 22:03.
The Bellwood-Antis cross country team traveled to Portage Wednesday evening, earning a 31-27 win for boys. The girls fell short with a 28-27 loss. The girls are now 6-6, and the boys are 9-3. The boys and girls teams will travel to Juniata Valley High School on Wednesday, October 19...
BOYS SOCCER: Westfield vs Elizabeth — UNION COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS.
