Photo: Sequim Wolves’ volleyball senior captain Kendall Hastings and Wolves’ head coach Jennie Webber Heilman go over pre game with the game officials. Congratulations goes out to the Port Angeles Roughriders Boys Tennis team. With their 6-1 win over Sequim, they are your 2022 Co Olympic League Champions with North Kitsap. Both teams ended the season with 11-1 records. Roughrider Head Coach Brian Gundersen said he is proud of his 8 Seniors. “This Senior class has meant so much to this program and I am so proud of what they have accomplished”! In singles action, two of the best 2A players in the state went at it as Garrett Little of Sequim beat Reef Gelder in a great match up 6-3, 3-6 and 7-6. Nathan Basden beat Espn Judd 6-2, 6-4. Reid Schmidt beat Zach Pont 6-1 6-4. In doubles action, Edun Baily and Jacob Miller beat William Hughes and Jack Crecilius 6-1, 6-4. Elijah Flodstrom and Zach Alton beat Lincoln Bear and Hunter Tennell 6-0, 6-0. Luke Flodstrom and Kellen Garcelon beat Isaac McKeen and Anson Judd 6-0, 6-0. Isaac Shamp and Mathew Miller beat Ryan Stites and Andrew Brown 6-0, 6-0.

PORT ANGELES, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO