WIBW
Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November. On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.
WIBW
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
WIBW
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
WIBW
Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower. Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
Topeka business brings dog groomers right to you
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is helping bring dog grooming services right to your door. Groom Vroom is a bus turned grooming lab. It’s helping dog groomers in Northeast Kansas go mobile. The mobile lab allows groomers to set up shop in front of your house or business. People are able to rent the […]
WIBW
Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO. ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond. They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
WIBW
Wareham Opera House under new ownership
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
WIBW
Election 2022: Bill Riphahn, (R) Dist. 1 Shawnee Co. Commission incumbent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting many of the candidates on the November ballot to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Many areas will be voting on local races, including those in Shawnee County’s 1st Commission District. Bill Riphahn, (R),...
Car crash temporarily shuts down Gage intersection in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down a busy Topeka intersection on Thursday. The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest Huntoon Street, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis. One vehicle was traveling south on Gage while a […]
WIBW
Washburn University to host marching championships for small high schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is set to host the championships for small high school marching bands. Washburn University says it will host the second annual Kansas Bandmasters Association Small School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 15. It said the event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets will be available at the gate. All-day tickets are priced at $10 for ages 13 and over and $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 12, over the age of 60 and military service members.
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
WIBW
6A No. 1 Washburn Rural outlasts 5A No. 3 Seaman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have been lethal all season, and they prove that once again winning both matches at their triangular Thursday night, topping Olathe West, 2-0 and Seaman, 2-1. The biggest match was against No. 3 in 5A Seaman, who put up a big fight against Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues won set one, 25-16 then the Vikings won set two, 25-18, then Washburn Rural won set three 25-20.
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
WIBW
Companies recruit soon-to-be graduating students at Highland Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local companies did a lot of recruiting Wednesday at a Topeka school, for the students to explore the work force. Highland Park High School hosted a job fair for its senior in the gym to help connect students with future employers -- whether they are looking for a job right away, or down the road.
