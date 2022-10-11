ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Evergy Plaza to transform into one ice attraction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new winter attraction will take over Evergy Plaza starting in November. On Friday, Evergy Plaza Director John Knight announced that they will be partnering with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring the first-ever ice skating rink to Downtown Topeka. In an effort to connect the community with more local attractions, President & CEO of CoreFirst Bank, Kurt Kuta, said this is an opportunity to do so.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Restaurants
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
WIBW

Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower. Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Hut#Capital City#Food Drink
KSNT News

Topeka business brings dog groomers right to you

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local business is helping bring dog grooming services right to your door. Groom Vroom is a bus turned grooming lab. It’s helping dog groomers in Northeast Kansas go mobile. The mobile lab allows groomers to set up shop in front of your house or business. People are able to rent the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka artists returned home for a celebration Thursday night in NOTO. ArtsConnect held its Arty Awards in Redbud Park, recognizing several artists working in Topeka and beyond. They say it’s necessary sometimes to turn the spotlight on the artists behind the work that people love.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBW

Wareham Opera House under new ownership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Car crash temporarily shuts down Gage intersection in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down a busy Topeka intersection on Thursday. The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the intersection of Southwest Gage Boulevard and Southwest Huntoon Street, according to Topeka Police Department Lieutenant Ron Ekis. One vehicle was traveling south on Gage while a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Washburn University to host marching championships for small high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is set to host the championships for small high school marching bands. Washburn University says it will host the second annual Kansas Bandmasters Association Small School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 15. It said the event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets will be available at the gate. All-day tickets are priced at $10 for ages 13 and over and $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 12, over the age of 60 and military service members.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

6A No. 1 Washburn Rural outlasts 5A No. 3 Seaman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues have been lethal all season, and they prove that once again winning both matches at their triangular Thursday night, topping Olathe West, 2-0 and Seaman, 2-1. The biggest match was against No. 3 in 5A Seaman, who put up a big fight against Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues won set one, 25-16 then the Vikings won set two, 25-18, then Washburn Rural won set three 25-20.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Companies recruit soon-to-be graduating students at Highland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several local companies did a lot of recruiting Wednesday at a Topeka school, for the students to explore the work force. Highland Park High School hosted a job fair for its senior in the gym to help connect students with future employers -- whether they are looking for a job right away, or down the road.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy