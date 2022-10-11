U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance hit the campaign trail this week in Northeast Ohio with Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and a handful of down ballot GOP candidates. His message in the final weeks of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race echoed claims from his most recent campaign ad — after 20 years in office, Democratic […] The post Joni Ernst campaigns with Ohio GOP U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO