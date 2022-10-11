ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuAXi_0iV3J8Km00

It looks like the Thanksgiving gift before Thanksgiving.

Alphabet (GOOGL) , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses.

Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services.

Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase (COIN) via its Coinbase Commerce service. Indeed, this decision is part of a partnership with the crypto platform which is the only public platform offering to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase Commerce is part of the diversification of the firm. It allows businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments and bill their customers in ten of the most popular cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ether, Tether USD, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, USD coin, Litecoin, DAI and Apecoin.

Google Cloud will initially allow a small core of companies in the crypto sphere to pay in cryptocurrencies via Coinbase Commerce. In a second step, the Internet giant will offer this option to a greater number of firms.

The service will be effective from 2023.

Good Deal for Coinbase

"As part of the partnership, Coogle Cloud is positioned to enable select customers, starting with those in the Web3 ecosystem, to pay for its cloud services via select cryptocurrencies," the companies said in a joint press release."Powered by Coinbase Commerce-which enables merchants globally to accept cryptocurrency payments in a decentralized way-the new payments experience will benefit Google Cloud's customers and partners by increasing the optionality of payments for Google Cloud services."

The web3 is the somewhat fuzzy term for the latest iteration of the internet which will replace the current internet or web2. It is seen as a decentralized internet, in which consumers and users will regain control of their data. The big tech made up of Google and Meta will no longer be the central authorities of the internet.

The partnership with Google is a good news for Coinbase, because it could attract a large number of firms to the platform wishing to take advantage of the Google ecosystem.

Coinbase should also collect a commission on transactions.

Google and Coinbase did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

"We are excited Google Cloud has selected Coinbase to help bring Web3 to a new set of users and provide powerful solutions to developers," said Brian Armstrong, Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase. "With more than 100 million verified users and 14,500 institutional clients, Coinbase has spent more than a decade building industry-leading products on top of blockchain technology."

In addition, the new partners have hinted that they will be able to extend their partnership. Google plans to use the Coinbase Prime service, that securely stores organizations’ cryptocurrencies and allows them to trade.

"Google will use Coinbase Prime, for institutional crypto services, like secure custody and reporting, the companies said.

For Google, this partnership is an opportunity to catch up with its two main competitors in the cloud - Amazon via Amazon Web services (AWS) and Microsoft with Azure - that dominate the cloud industry.

Risky Bet

Coinbase will transfer its data-related applications from AWS to Google. Neither AWS nor Azure currently offer the option to pay in cryptocurrency. Google Services, which is Alphabet's play to reduce its dependence on advertising revenue, is growing. While its market share is only 9%, it is increasing.

By embracing the crypto industry, the Mountain View giant is betting that the sector that wants to replace traditional financial services and reinvent the codes of the internet will allow it to catch up. And above all, Google will appear to be the place to go for developers of apps and projects in the crypto galaxy, which includes cryptocurrencies, web3 and the metaverse.

"We're proud Coinbase has chosen Google Cloud as its strategic cloud partner, and we're ready to serve the thriving global Web3 customer and partner ecosystem," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Our focus is making it frictionless for all customers to take advantage of our scalability, reliability, security, and data services, so they can focus on innovation in the Web3 space."

Adventure in the crypto sphere comes with risks, however. Prices are very volatile. The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $2 trillion since its all-time high of $3 trillion reached last November, according to CoinGecko.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Googl#Google Cloud#Alphabet#Amazon Web Services#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Google#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Google Say#Coinbase Commerce#Bitcoin Cash#Dai#Apecoin#Coogle Cloud
decrypt.co

Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase

Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
89K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy