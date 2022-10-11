Read full article on original website
Mary Helen Avila
3d ago
Terrible Accident ; Maybe TooSleepy 😴💤 OR NOT Enough.CAN'T See We'll , Hangover, OnlyOUR GOD -JESUS CHRIST KNOWSWHAT Happened THIS TUESDAYMorning .A Life LOST; ANOTHERBORN!!! ONE LOST ANOTHERFOUND. LORD BLESS US ALL AMEN 🙏🙏 PRAYER CHANGES THINGS Remember That AMEN 💖.
3
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash
AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m.- California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday. CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile. The post Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP appeared first on KION546.
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Moss Landing this week for stealing after police said they took over $3,700 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Sand City. Shortly after the theft, the Sand City Police Department sent an alert to other agencies with descriptions of the suspects' car.
Two dead after head-on collision in Monterey County
Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Prunedale early Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.
Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale
PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies
FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident nearFelton. CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Wayat around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road wayand smashed into multiple trees. The vehicles was engulfed in flames. According to The post Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies appeared first on KION546.
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Clara Fire officials said a fire that forced evacuation warnings in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road has been stopped. The fire was reported at about 12 p.m. Wednesday. The evacuation warnings can be viewed here. There is currently a hose line around the vegetation fire, according The post Forward progress stopped for fire Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings in place appeared first on KION546.
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
Santa Cruz police announce Halloween safety enhancement zones
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department developed a safety enhancement zone in the downtown corridor this Halloween. According to Santa Cruz police, the safety enhancement zone will start on Oct.28. at 8 a.m. and will run through Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. Police say fees will...
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
Santa Ynez murder suspect caught in Santa Cruz
The man who had been on the loose for several days following the murder of an elderly person in Santa Ynez was caught and arrested in Santa Cruz on Tuesday. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster is accused of killing 72-year-old Terry Wilson early Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. A little before 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported an emergency in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez.
Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
Highway 101 south near North Main Street open after vehicle versus pedestrian
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Highway 101 south is back open after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the North Main Street bridge, according to our reporters on the scene. CHP confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle around 2:31 p.m. The circumstances of the crash are unclear yet. However, a white vehicle with a cracked The post Highway 101 south near North Main Street open after vehicle versus pedestrian appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
