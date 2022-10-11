ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 34

Anthony Salsedo
3d ago

I'm really having a hard time seeing the reasons for all these penalties, the only penalty I think should have been given so far was Ty Gibbs on Pitt Road, that's it!!! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH NASCAR! FANS EQUAL $$$. WITHOUT US YOU HAVE A DEAD SPORT.

Reply(1)
17
SinisterStone
3d ago

NASCAR went woke when they changed these cars and the constant rule changes on the fly for years now. Go back to basics when men were men. I tried to come back but NASCAR continues to ruin the sport and make up rules on the fly. Who even knows how the scoring works anymore. I’m done with it until a new league comes along. Can’t wait to see NASCAR go under some day.

Reply(1)
13
rebel scum
3d ago

if that's the case you cannot block somebody why when someone is in the lead and another pack of cars come from the outside the lead car moves up to block if it's illegal for one it should be illegal for the leader NASCAR needs to answer that question

Reply
4
Related
Sportscasting

Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks

Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident

David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Cole Custer
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
The Spun

Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History

Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race

Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer

Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken

Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stewart Haas Racing#Bristol 2021
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick

While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster

If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew

David Schumacher suffered a horrific injury during the final round of the DTM racing season at Hockenheim this past Saturday. Schumacher, who's the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine. He's required to wear a corset for the foreseeable future. The accident happened during a restart...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas playoff race

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe comprise the eight eligible Cup Series drivers who will be competing for the opportunity to advance and race for the 2022 championship trophy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch

Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years

Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

571K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy