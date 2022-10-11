ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

3 injured in head-on crash after driver goes wrong way on I-70

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A driver heading the wrong way down Interstate 70 crashed into another vehicle on Tuesday, injuring himself and two other people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 11 on I-70 just east of Auburn Road in Shawnee County. A Ford ZX2 was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when it struck a Tesla head-on. The Tesla was knocked into the south ditch.

The 68-year-old man driving the Ford received minor injuries. A 92-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman in the Tesla both received minor injuries as well. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

