Jackson County, FL

JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect

By Devin Dudley
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WDHN ) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested for child neglect.

On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.

Bad neighbor? Bonifay murder arrest

According to medical records, the child weighed 6 pounds and 12 ounces at birth and only weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces nearly four months later.

On Wednesday, October 5th, investigators contacted the child’s parents and brought them in for questioning. It was determined that the child did not receive any medical treatment or been examined by a doctor since birth.

Emilie Grace Calloway, the child’s mother, was arrested and placed in the Jackson County Jail and charged with child neglect.

