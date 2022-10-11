ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Double Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

A bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man arrested for the shooting deaths of two people. A not guilty plea was entered for 31 year-old Paul Wade, of Louisville, during his arraignment. Wade is accused of firing the shots that killed 26 year-old Edward Lamont Smith...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers found the burned remains of a New Albany woman from South Florida on Monday. The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Baunach leaves behind two children, 4 and 6 years...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court. Smith killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in June 2021. Smith pleaded down from murder to voluntary manslaughter. It’s a plea Slaughter’s family members said they accept, but wish was more....
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 10/13/22

A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court for the death of Michelle Slaughter in 2021. ‘Mistakes have been made’: State begins hearings for juvenile detention center violations. Updated: 5 hours ago. After blistering reports of assaults, violations and chaos at a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Jeffersontown has been identified. Jermaine Wolo died from a gunshot wound injury at the 3000 block of Tree Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Officers were called to the scene of...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY

