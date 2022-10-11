Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Double Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
A bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man arrested for the shooting deaths of two people. A not guilty plea was entered for 31 year-old Paul Wade, of Louisville, during his arraignment. Wade is accused of firing the shots that killed 26 year-old Edward Lamont Smith...
Former Louisville detective could face years in federal prison in cyberstalking case
A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is possibly facing years in federal prison when he is sentenced next week for cyberstalking after using his law enforcement access to a database to obtain information about them to steal sexually explicit photos and videos.
Ex-Louisville cop involved in protest shooting pleads guilty
A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a conflict that led to the fatal shooting of a Black barbecue restaurant owner during the Breonna Taylor protests has pleaded guilty to using excessive force.
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers found the burned remains of a New Albany woman from South Florida on Monday. The victim was identified as Katie Baunach. She was last seen alive on Sept. 29, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said. Baunach leaves behind two children, 4 and 6 years...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville police officer facing federal civil rights charge pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge from the night David McAtee was killed has instead pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. Katie Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force"...
Wave 3
Clarksville man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend
Wave 3
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant
New ordinance looks to hit the brakes on street racing in Louisville. Drag racing in Louisville started on the streets, and now the finish line is City Hall. Racers have driven their way onto the agenda of the Metro Council. Updated: 6 hours ago. A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to...
Man arrested for reportedly kidnapping man in Little Caesars parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man allegedly forced another man into his car in a Little Caesars parking lot, drove him to a park and left him there. According to court documents, Rudolph Yearby forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint, drove him to another location and stole his cash by 'force.'
LMPD makes arrest in connection to Shively murder nearly eight months later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder. 25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.
Wave 3
Hokey Weather Facts 10/13/22
Wave 3
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
LMPD: Man struck by car, killed on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit by a car around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Preston Highway. Fifth Division officers said their preliminary reports indicate that a man was...
wdrb.com
Suspect accused of kidnapping man walking out of Louisville Little Caesars
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Jeffersontown
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
wdrb.com
Police investigating after 26-year-old found shot to death in Jeffersontown
