LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO