Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Pecan Fest kicks off to a happy crowd
The 53rd anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this at Lions Park with food, carnival rides, games and more. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with a full slate of events, including live entertainment, Pet Show, Cooking with Pecans contest, Horseshoe Tournament and more.
Port Arthur News
RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host drive-thru food pantry
Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur. The Annual Bazaar hosted by the United Women of Faith will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1826 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will find wonderful jams, jellies and baked goods, along with crafts, books, antiques and plants for sale. Proceeds fund programs and activities that inspire, influence and impact local and global communities. For more information call 409-722-8357.
Orange Leader
Cajun Festival in Orange highlights good food and music. Check out the details.
Southeast Texas can catch some good music and food at the 13th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival Saturday at V. F. W Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. in Orange. Doors open at 9 a.m. with most of the action starting just after 10 a.m. Gulf Coast...
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
12newsnow.com
Hispanic Heritage Month : 'The Big Salsa Bachata Social' event taking place in Beaumont Wednesday
Attendees will have a chance to learn how to dance popular Latin dances, 'Bachata' and 'Salsa'. There will also be food and cocktails available.
Port Arthur News
Gloria Hall
Gloria Hall, 82, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away suddenly but peacefully Saturday, October 01, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Port Arthur where she met and married her soul mate, Troy Hall. They were married over 56 years. She was also the proud loving mother of three children.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Titans crown Homecoming Queen and King in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Memorial named their Homecoming royalty Friday night. Senior Gabrielle Roy was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen, while senior Antonio Dilworth was crowned King.
fox4beaumont.com
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — Join us Friday nights at 10:35p.m. for the KFDM Tailgate Party. Goose Creek Memorial vs Port Arthur Memorial 13-63.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
12newsnow.com
Threatening comment on YouTube livestream of Nederland High School football game deemed not credible
NEDERLAND, Texas — A threat made in the comments of a YouTube livestream Thursday night wasn't credible but still triggered a police presence at Nederland High School Friday morning. The threat against "student safety" on the Nederland High School campus was made Thursday night on the livestream of the...
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
Former 'The Voice' contestant Vaughn Mogul releasing new song next week
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont nurse and former Team Ariana member on NBC's The Voice, Vaughn Mugol, has a new song coming out next week. Mugol dropped a sample of his new collaboration with Team Legend member Ciana Pelekai on his Instagram on Thursday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-9
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct.9. Ashley Issa, 38, possession of a controlled substance. Christopher McGill, 38, evading arrest with a vehicle. Evarado Arellano-Lomell, 34, driving while intoxicated. Ashley Green, 27, Nederland warrants. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from...
Port Arthur News
Job fair bringing employers, job seekers together next month at Bob Bowers
At a Columbus, Ohio conference Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton saw just how dire the need is for businesses seeking workers in the aftermath of the pandemic. Burton was one of approximately 5,000 at the International City/County Management Association conference. “One of the questions they posed was how many...
KTRE
Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
Port Arthur News
Troy Lee Gilliam
Troy Lee Gilliam, 54, of Port Arthur, TX gained his wings on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A native of Port Arthur, TX and resident of Houston, TX. Troy Lee’s passion was cooking. He was the proud owner of Klasic Taste Catering. He enjoyed reading, music, drawing, writing, and playing...
therecordlive.com
Orange County's first woman commish turns 99
Former Orange County commissioner Marcel Adams celebrated her 99th birthday on Tuesday with lots of bridge-playing friends. She attributes playing the strategic card game as one of her ways to keeping active. And keeping active is a key to her longevity, she said. Besides playing bridge, she regularly goes to...
Port Arthur News
Donnell Thomas Jr.
Donnell Thomas Jr. 53, of Texas City, TX former resident of Port Arthur, TX, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bibleway Temple NBFC in Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will...
