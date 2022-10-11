Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur. The Annual Bazaar hosted by the United Women of Faith will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1826 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will find wonderful jams, jellies and baked goods, along with crafts, books, antiques and plants for sale. Proceeds fund programs and activities that inspire, influence and impact local and global communities. For more information call 409-722-8357.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO