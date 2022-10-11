ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Pecan Fest kicks off to a happy crowd

The 53rd anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this at Lions Park with food, carnival rides, games and more. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with a full slate of events, including live entertainment, Pet Show, Cooking with Pecans contest, Horseshoe Tournament and more.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host drive-thru food pantry

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur. The Annual Bazaar hosted by the United Women of Faith will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1826 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will find wonderful jams, jellies and baked goods, along with crafts, books, antiques and plants for sale. Proceeds fund programs and activities that inspire, influence and impact local and global communities. For more information call 409-722-8357.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Nederland, TX
Nederland, TX
Government
Port Arthur News

Gloria Hall

Gloria Hall, 82, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away suddenly but peacefully Saturday, October 01, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Port Arthur where she met and married her soul mate, Troy Hall. They were married over 56 years. She was also the proud loving mother of three children.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
News Break
Politics
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 3-9

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 3 to Oct.9. Ashley Issa, 38, possession of a controlled substance. Christopher McGill, 38, evading arrest with a vehicle. Evarado Arellano-Lomell, 34, driving while intoxicated. Ashley Green, 27, Nederland warrants. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Job fair bringing employers, job seekers together next month at Bob Bowers

At a Columbus, Ohio conference Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton saw just how dire the need is for businesses seeking workers in the aftermath of the pandemic. Burton was one of approximately 5,000 at the International City/County Management Association conference. “One of the questions they posed was how many...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KTRE

Tyler County Precinct 1 residents to vote on stock laws

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Voters in Tyler County’s Precinct 1 will see a stock law on the ballot next month. The State of Texas is considered open range, and the absence of a stock law means the land in Texas is considered open. Cary Sims, the Texas A&M...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Troy Lee Gilliam

Troy Lee Gilliam, 54, of Port Arthur, TX gained his wings on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A native of Port Arthur, TX and resident of Houston, TX. Troy Lee’s passion was cooking. He was the proud owner of Klasic Taste Catering. He enjoyed reading, music, drawing, writing, and playing...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
therecordlive.com

Orange County's first woman commish turns 99

Former Orange County commissioner Marcel Adams celebrated her 99th birthday on Tuesday with lots of bridge-playing friends. She attributes playing the strategic card game as one of her ways to keeping active. And keeping active is a key to her longevity, she said. Besides playing bridge, she regularly goes to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Donnell Thomas Jr.

Donnell Thomas Jr. 53, of Texas City, TX former resident of Port Arthur, TX, died on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Bibleway Temple NBFC in Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

