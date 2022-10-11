ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DM94V_0iV3IBn500

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County

A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.

“Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said. “He will continue to fight for those values as Cameron County Judge. I urge everyone in Cameron County to join me in supporting Carlos this November.”

STATE HEADLINES Texas governor’s race surpasses $100M in money raised

Hidalgo County

On Thursday, the governor announced that he is endorsing Esmeralda Flores for Hidalgo County Judge because of her dedication to public service.

“As Hidalgo County Judge, she’ll secure our border and keep violent criminals off our streets,” Abbott said.

Starr County

In Starr County, the governor announced that he is endorsing Maria Yvette Hernandez for Starr County Judge.

“Starr County needs leadership, integrity and courage,” Abbott said. “Maria Yvette Hernandez is that person. She has the dedication to make the county a better place for all. Please join me in supporting her this November.”

Willacy County

On Thursday, Abbott announced that he is also endorsing Clayton Lee for Willacy County Judge.

“As a lifelong Willacy County resident and small business owner, Clayton knows the devastating impact high taxes have on his community,” the governor said. “As the next Willacy County Judge, Clayton will keep taxes low and allow small businesses to thrive. Please join me in supporting Clayton Lee for Willacy County Judge in November.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 22

Tx Mac
6d ago

remember Trevino forcing us to quarantine? Remember when we were getting pulled over for having more than 2 people in our cars and being asked where we were going to see if it was "essential"? THIS IS THE USA!!! Don't forget what Trevino did and VOTE HIM OUT.

Reply(1)
7
Related
riograndeguardian.com

HCDP Chair: Republicans can outspend us but they cannot outwork us

MISSION, Texas – Republicans may be outspending Democrats in South Texas this election season but they will not outwork them. This is the view of Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chairman Richard Gonzales. Speaking at a breakfast event at La Casa Del Taco in Mission on Saturday, Gonzales explained the challenge his party is up against it.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Mayors of McAllen, Mission, and Edinburg discuss drainage issues

MCALLEN, Texas – City leaders from McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr have been meeting regularly over the last year to develop a regional approach to drainage. The four cities believe all municipalities in Hidalgo County should work cooperatively on the issue. They have created the Municipal Drainage Committee. Recently,...
MCALLEN, TX
police1.com

Surges of illegal immigration placing strain on DPS resources

MCALLEN, Texas — During a ride-along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, news media captured video of several instances of migrants illegally crossing the border into the U.S.. The FOX News video shows migrants hiding in thick brush and swimming across the Rio Grande River to cross the...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Committee meant to help South Texas colonias has gone unformed, without report

A committee meant to address the needs for South Texas colonias has gone without forming, and without a report meant to be presented to the state’s House of Representatives. For more than a year, state legislators have failed to follow a mandate to form a committee meant to address the needs of South Texas colonias. Colonias are historically poor neighborhoods along the border with inadequate infrastructure, such as water or sewage systems.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
TEXAS STATE
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native

EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Search uncovers drugs, money, ammo and weapons, Cameron County sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office uncovered 15 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Fresnillo Drive. Ivan Salinas, 24, was taken into custody Monday after “freely admitting” to hold possession of hydroponic marijuana, according to Sheriff Eric Garza, who distributed a news release on the arrest Tuesday. Deputies and U.S. Postal […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy