Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley.

Cameron County

A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.

“Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said. “He will continue to fight for those values as Cameron County Judge. I urge everyone in Cameron County to join me in supporting Carlos this November.”

Hidalgo County

On Thursday, the governor announced that he is endorsing Esmeralda Flores for Hidalgo County Judge because of her dedication to public service.

“As Hidalgo County Judge, she’ll secure our border and keep violent criminals off our streets,” Abbott said.

Starr County

In Starr County, the governor announced that he is endorsing Maria Yvette Hernandez for Starr County Judge.

“Starr County needs leadership, integrity and courage,” Abbott said. “Maria Yvette Hernandez is that person. She has the dedication to make the county a better place for all. Please join me in supporting her this November.”

Willacy County

On Thursday, Abbott announced that he is also endorsing Clayton Lee for Willacy County Judge.

“As a lifelong Willacy County resident and small business owner, Clayton knows the devastating impact high taxes have on his community,” the governor said. “As the next Willacy County Judge, Clayton will keep taxes low and allow small businesses to thrive. Please join me in supporting Clayton Lee for Willacy County Judge in November.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.